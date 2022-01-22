Zimbo returns as City U23s go second thanks to Kamara double

Video

Christoph Zimmermann made his first appearance in almost five months as he helped Norwich City Under-23s beat Burnley 2-1 at Colney.

The German centre-back, 29, hadn't played since the first team's 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League Cup in late August due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

He played a pre-planned 45 minutes at the Lotus Training Centre on Friday evening as Abu Kamara scored twice in the second half to earn the win at the Lotus Training Centre.

Right-back Josh Giurgi couldn't prevent a cross in the 15th minute and with Zimmermann unable to block the low ball at the near post it was turned it from point-blank range at the far post.

Tony Springett had a shot cleared off the line and Flynn Clarke fired just wide as the young Clarets held onto their lead until the break, when Zimmermann was replaced by Jaden Warner.

Both teams fired just wide and Clarke struck the post with a long-range effort before Saxon Earley was clipped in the box to earn a penalty, with Kamara calmly sending the keeper the wrong way as he equalised in the 80th minute.

Then Clarke, a summer signing from Peterborough, sent Springett down the right and the winger's pace and determination allowed him to curl a perfect cross for Kamara to slot home from six yards in the 89th minute.

That took the 18-year-old's tally to 12 goals in 20 games for the U23s this season, moving the young Canaries up to second in Division Two of Premier League Two, although 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Fulham.

Christoph Zimmermann returned to action with City's U23s after an ankle injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

U23s coach Alan Neilson told City's website afterwards: "In the first game of the season we had four chances and we scored three goals. Tonight we've had, must be about 15 chances and only scored two - but (head of football development) Steve Weaver said when Flynn Clarke hit the post, ‘it's gonna be one of these nights'.

"Saxon did really well winning a penalty then the last goal was superb; a good pass forward, a good run forward a cross into the box into the hot zone and then a good finish from Abu."

City U23s: Berry (Rose 85); Giurgi, Zimmermann (Warner 45), Tomkinson (C), Shipley; Riley (Brooke 76), Gibbs, Earley; Clarke; Springett, Kamara. Unused subs: Hutchinson, Duffy