Kamara grabs hat-trick as City U23s win at Southampton

Published: 5:19 PM August 15, 2021

Abu Kamara made sure of a great start to the Premier League Two season for Norwich City Under-23s as he notched a hat-trick during a 3-0 win at Southampton.

The attacker was brought down by the Saints keeper and converted the resulting penalty himself in the 18th minute, then doubled the lead as he turned in from close range after good play from winger Tony Springett in the 31st minute.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork and City keeper Joe Rose at their Staplewood Training Centre but the game was settled in the 54th minute when Jon Rowe was brought down, with Kamara again successful from the spot.

Tom Dickson-Peters went close to heading in a late fourth but David Wright's squad left the south coast with three points on the board after their first game in PL2 Division Two of this season.

Liam Gibbs, signed from Ipswich this summer, played the full 90 minutes and players who had been involved with the first team during pre-season were also in action, including defender Jonathan Tomkinson and midfielder Daniel Adshead.

City U23s: Rose (GK); Guirgi (Riley 69), Tomkinson (C), Warner, Earley; Gibbs, Adshead; Rowe, Kamara (Hutchinson 75), Springett (Khumbeni 64); Dickson Peters. Unused subs: Berry (GK)

