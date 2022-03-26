Springett stars as young Canaries edge closer to play-offs

Match Report

Tony Springett was the star of the show as Norwich City Under-23s edged closer to securing a Division Two play-off place in Premier League Two.

The winger scored twice and claimed an assist as the young Canaries won 4-0 away to Stoke on Friday night, to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at struggling Birmingham on Monday.

Stoke were unbeaten in four and are also in the play-off mix but City reclaimed second place and strengthened their position as the division’s top scorers, reaching 61 goals from 23 games, six more than already crowned champions Fulham.

Flynn Clarke headed in Springett’s cross in the 38th minute to claim the lead at Lyme Valley Stadium in Newcastle-under-Lyme, notching his eighth goal of the season.

Springett made it 2-0 in the 66th minute when he curled a low shot into the bottom-right corner, after being played through on goal by Liam Gibbs. The 19-year-old scored again to make it 3-0 in the 75th minute, prodding in after an initial effort from Gibbs.

Springett then had the chance for a hat-trick and a ninth goal of the season in the 83rd minute, only to see the Stoke keeper save his penalty.

Abu Kamara made it 4-0 within a minute though, after sent through up by substitute Joe Duffy for his 17th goal of the campaign, to wrap up an excellent night’s work.

It's full time and City take a huge three points against Stoke!



🔴⚪️ #SCFC 0-4 #NCFC 🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/TomQClTv3L — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) March 25, 2022

The young Canaries are in Carrow Road action on Friday (1pm) as they host Sunderland, when another win would leave Alan Neilson’s side highly likely to finish in the top five.

“We’ve got two games at Carrow Road coming up, and it’ll be great to see the fans there,” Neilson told City’s website.

“We just take each game at a time and if we get enough points, the play-offs are a great place to be. The players want to play there, hopefully they’ll one day play there in the first team.

“We’re getting on the coach now, we’ve got a four-hour journey back but they’re happy, they’re playing their music.

“They’ve performed, they’ve battled, scrapped, had quality at the right times. Tonight, has showed if you do all that for each other, the result will take care of itself.”

City U23s (4-3-1-2): Rose; Giurgi, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Shipley; Gibbs, Khumbeni (Duffy 83), Earley; Clarke (Coker 76); Kamara (Matos 84), Springett. Unused sub: St Paul (GK)

NCFC EXTRA: City winger boosts confidence with brace for Greece U21s