Late winner as City U23s beat Sunderland in seven -goal thriller

Published: 3:59 PM August 27, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM August 27, 2021

American defender Jonathan Tomkinson in pre-season action for the Norwich City first team - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jonathan Tomkinson scored a late winner as Norwich City U23s won a seven-goal thriller at Sunderland.

The young Canaries made it two wins from their opening three Division Two games of the Premier League Two season, after a 3-0 win at Southampton and a 1-0 loss to Stoke at Carrow Road.

This afternoon City's U23s were pegged back three times at the Black Cats' academy but found a way to win.

An early opener from striker Tom Dickson-Peters was cancelled out swiftly and the hosts also equalised quickly from the penalty spot after an Abu Kamara spot-kick had reclaimed the lead.

Tony Springett put the visitors 3-2 up before the break after being teed up by Dickson-Peters but Sunderland found another leveller with 13 minutes remaining.

American defender Tomkinson, wearing the captain's armband, was not to be denied though and headed in a Liam Gibbs free-kick in the 90th minute to earn a dramatic 4-3 victory.

City U23s (4-3-1-2): Berry; Giurgi, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Earley; Gibbs, Khumbeni (Clarke 72), Springett; Kamara; Rowe (Aboh 81), Dickson-Peters. Subs: Rose (GK), Riley

