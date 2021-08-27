Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Late winner as City U23s beat Sunderland in seven -goal thriller

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 3:59 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 4:12 PM August 27, 2021
Jonathan Tomkinson of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich

American defender Jonathan Tomkinson in pre-season action for the Norwich City first team - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

Jonathan Tomkinson scored a late winner as Norwich City U23s won a seven-goal thriller at Sunderland.

The young Canaries made it two wins from their opening three Division Two games of the Premier League Two season, after a 3-0 win at Southampton and a 1-0 loss to Stoke at Carrow Road.

This afternoon City's U23s were pegged back three times at the Black Cats' academy but found a way to win.

An early opener from striker Tom Dickson-Peters was cancelled out swiftly and the hosts also equalised quickly from the penalty spot after an Abu Kamara spot-kick had reclaimed the lead.

Tony Springett put the visitors 3-2 up before the break after being teed up by Dickson-Peters but Sunderland found another leveller with 13 minutes remaining.

American defender Tomkinson, wearing the captain's armband, was not to be denied though and headed in a Liam Gibbs free-kick in the 90th minute to earn a dramatic 4-3 victory.

City U23s (4-3-1-2): Berry; Giurgi, Tomkinson (C), Warner, Earley; Gibbs, Khumbeni (Clarke 72), Springett; Kamara; Rowe (Aboh 81), Dickson-Peters. Subs: Rose (GK), Riley

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City ace named in Carsley's first England U21 squad

Most Read

  1. 1 'Credit to them' - TalkSport reporter backtracks on City comments
  2. 2 Farke provides latest on City's transfer chase and Hernandez’s situation 
  3. 3 TEAM NEWS: Tzolis and Sargent minor doubts for City against Foxes
  1. 4 Iwan Roberts: My message to pundits talking about Norwich City
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries 'in talks' over Portuguese midfielder
  3. 6 Connor Southwell: Why it could be stick over twist for Daniel Farke this weekend
  4. 7 'He has mastered the English tackle' - Trybull returns to Germany
  5. 8 Trybull reaches agreement with City to end contract
  6. 9 Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?
  7. 10 City ace named in Carsley's first England U21 squad
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke was not happy with Norwich City's defensive effort at Manchester City

David Hannant: The old chestnuts I'm already bored of hearing

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round

Canaries will host Liverpool in League Cup third round

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill celebrates the first of his two goals against Bristol City in January

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Canaries striker Hugill seals Championship loan move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill of Norwich during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Hugill fulfilled his City role with distinction

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon