Opinion

Published: 11:35 AM July 1, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM July 1, 2021

From left, Marco Stiepermann, Billy Gilmour and Moritz Leitner were all discussed during the latest Pinki Un Podcast - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images/PA Wire

Norwich City fans are 'quite right' to be excited by the imminent loan arrival of Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour following the youngster's eye-catching Euros display against England.

That's according to our group football editor Paddy Davitt, as he discussed all the latest Canaries news and views with fellow City correspondents Connor Southwell and David Freezer on the latest Pink Un Podcast.

The signings of Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn, the exits of Marco Stiepermann and Moritz Leitner, Grant Hanley's injury update and much more made for a lively episode, ahead of the expected confirmation of permanent deals for loanees Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

With 20-year-old Gilmour understood to be having his Canaries medical today, Paddy said: "Barring a very, very last-minute hitch, that deal is done.

"It's only been held up because he had to self-isolate after contracting Covid-19 at the Euros, missed Scotland's final group game after a headline-grabbing display in that 0-0 draw with England.

"Against excellent operators like Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice he was the boss in there, at 20. That's why there's so much hype about him.

"On the biggest of stages he stuck his chest out and said 'I'm going to show you I'm the best player in the middle of the park here'.

"So you're quite right to be excited if you're a Norwich fan. There's a lot of Oliver Skipp about this, for me, albeit he's probably a bit further along both for club and country. Skipp hadn't played for his country when he came to Norwich.

"Gilmour probably has a little bit more Premier League experience, although he had an injury which kept him out for a large chunk of last season.

"So there's no doubt this could be a game-changer for Norwich."

