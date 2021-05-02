Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PODCAST: Canaries proved they are deserving champions

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:53 PM May 2, 2021   
The Norwich players celebrate winning there title at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Ca

The Norwich players celebrate winning the Championship title after victory over Reading at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City proved they are deserving champions with a fitting fightback to beat Reading 4-1 and start another Carrow Road party - ensuring there was plenty to celebrate during the latest Pink Un Podcast.

Our Canaries correspondents David Freezer, Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell take you behind the closed doors, for hopefully the final time before crowds can return next season, to discuss the title triumph in full.

Kieran Dowell's double, Andrew Omobamidele's potential, Oliver Skipp's injury concern and the futures of Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic and Xavi Quintilla were all on the agenda following the win over the Royals.

City will lift the Championship trophy at Barnsley on the final day of the campaign, having already wrapped up promotion and the title with a club-record points haul of 96, with more club records within reach.

- You can listen and subscribe to the Pink Un Podcast via the audio player above

Norwich News

