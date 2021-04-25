PODCAST: City's crucial win, the Super League and a special shirt

Opinion

Published: 12:54 PM April 25, 2021

Teemu Pukki celebrates Norwich City taking the lead at QPR after Seny Dieng had spilt Xavi Quintilla's shot over his line - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

This week's Pink Un Podcast was bursting at the seams with stories to discuss, after a dramatic week that finished with Norwich City back to winning ways and still in control of the Championship title race.

Our Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell were joined by Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty to review a 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers and much more.

Brought to you in association with Future Radio 107.8FM, the pod also reflects on the 1-0 home defeat to Watford in midweek that followed confirmation of promotion and a 3-1 home loss to Bournemouth.

Also in the mix was the rise and fall of the European Super League, which has prompted a surge in interest in the Canaries Trust, which is currently the 12th biggest shareholder at Norwich City.

Robin explains all, as the government begins a fan-led review of football in light of the Super League controversy and protests against the 'big six' trying to break away from the Champions League, with 12 clubs having the threat of relegation removed in the plans.

As well as turning attentions to City trying to wrap up the title at home to Reading next weekend, we also discuss the release of the new special edition shirt which Norwich are dedicating to their fans.

