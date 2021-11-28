Opinion

Milot Rashica provided the entertainment and the soundtrack as Norwich City’s progression under Dean Smith continued during a home draw with Wolves.

The Canaries were left frustrated not to have beaten the in-form visitors but could settle for going a third game without defeat and taking a revitalising seventh point from a possible nine.

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Connor Southwell and Dave Freezer reviewed the game in full in the latest episode of the Pink Un Podcast, after battling against the heavy rain and wind of Storm Arwen to make it back to headquarters from Carrow Road.

As well as reviewing the game in full and reflecting on the unveiling of the new NCFC club crest and sporting director Stuart Webber confirming he will be staying at the club’s AGM, they discussed the players that had stood out during the 0-0 draw.

Kosovo star Rashica was picked out as the star man, with the former Werder Bremen winger being recognised by the Carrow Road faithful with his own chant, to the tune of the Champs’ classic: Tequila.

- You can listen and subscribe to the podcast above and read part of the discussion below

Dave Freezer: “Milot Rashica, I think that was probably his best performance so far, would you agree?

“I joked to you that it was almost a little bit Huckerby-esque, in the way he played, didn’t I."

Connor Southwell: “Yeah, I thought there was a period in the second half especially when Norwich were on top and everything they were doing seemed to be going through Rashica.

“When the board came up in the second half and it was his number on, I think there were a few Wolves players who were pretty pleased to see that, particularly Nelson Semedo who was off the pitch at that point, he had a torrid afternoon against him.

“He caused pure chaos really. He’s beginning to look like the player that we all thought Norwich had signed in the summer, someone who’s direct, has pace and also an awareness and an ability to pick people out in the box.

“That was showcased in the second half when he pulled the ball back for Lukas Rupp, who obviously should have done better with the chance he had.

“I’ve been thinking this in the last few weeks, that slowly we’re beginning to see a bit of improvement from him. That was accelerated but he is someone that they need to get consistent performances out of because if they can, they certainly look a better team going forward and there seems a bit less of a reliance on Pukki in terms of an attacking sense if they can get him involved more.

“The next challenge is can he add to his numbers, can he contribute with a goal or create a goal. There were a couple of moments where his decision wasn’t quite there but in terms of his overall game, he was as good as anyone on the pitch, I thought.”

Dave: “Besides Rashica, Pad, who caught your eye?”

Paddy Davitt: “The Mayor was pretty decent in the second half.”

Connor: “He’s still running now, isn’t he?!”

Dave: “With his bell.”

Paddy: “Yeah, he definitely took something at half-time – I'm joking of course! He was a man possessed.

“Much in the way you could argue Josh Sargent coming on at the break against Southampton, he kind of set the tone for that second half in terms of the energy and the athleticism, the willingness to press.

“McLean was the fulcrum of this second half and was everywhere really. It’s very hard, if he maintains those levels, to leave him out of that midfield trio, as it has been under Smith.

“As a result, I think we could again see what Billy Gilmour can offer when he has got that defensive protection around him.

“I would agree that Rashica, over the entirety, was very good. I thought Max Aarons in the second half, Brandon Williams less so, but certainly Max was on the front foot and had a great chance in the first half.

“It’s good because there have been too many games this season when we had this debate and you don’t think anyone has really put their hand up but now you’re getting multiple performances.

“Ultimately, you boil it down, and if Norwich are going to do anything this season they pretty much need week to week the majority of their 11 to be as or near to their best, if they are to get anything at this level, individually and collectively.

“There’s a real positivity now to those Norwich players, you can see it’s running through those players, that they have clearly had a boost from Smith and Shakespeare going in there, almost a rejuvenated reset, even though it was only 11 games in and off the back of winning Daniel Farke’s last game.

“But they do look like different players. It’s an amazing transformation in the space of essentially 180 minutes.”

Dave: “That’s what’s so encouraging as well though isn’t it, that we’re on the back of a draw with Wolves and we’re sat here saying they can do better than this, there’s still more to come.”

NCFC EXTRA: Gilmour praises new Norwich City boss after Wolves draw