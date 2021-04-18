Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
PODCAST: Savouring Norwich City's promotion party

David Freezer

Published: 1:38 PM April 18, 2021   
The Norwich players and backroom staff celebrate promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's return to the Premier League has been confirmed, leaving plenty for the Pink Un Podcast crew to savour following an unusual but satisfying promotion party.

Results elsewhere confirmed the Canaries' fate before they had kicked off against Bournemouth at Carrow Road, which ended up in a 3-1 defeat after a controversial early red card for Dimitris Giannoulis.

The Cherries made the most of their advantage to end the leaders' 13-game unbeaten run and win a sixth successive game to close on a play-off place.

However, the disappointment soon gave way to Champagne corks flying and beers being opened as the hosts celebrated their hard-earned promotion success.

We review the drama of the day and bring you post-match reaction from Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke, before turning attentions to a potential title decider against Watford on Tuesday.

- You can listen to the latest edition of the podcast above and click here to subscribe to our weekly show

