PODCAST: Unavoidable fears of Premier League déjà vu for Canaries

David Freezer

Published: 4:24 PM February 26, 2022
Updated: 4:28 PM February 26, 2022
Norwich City players, from left, Josh Sargent, Grant Hanley and Max Aarons react to Southampton's first goal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Is another miserable Premier League relegation slump under way for Norwich City – or can the Canaries reignite survival hopes again? 

That was the theme of the latest Pink Un Podcast as our NCFC correspondents reviewed a 2-0 defeat on their way home from Southampton. 

Survival belief had surged after wins over Everton and Watford last month but a 1-1 home draw was followed by defeats to title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, to leave the Canaries back at the bottom. 

After being comfortably beaten by the Saints on Friday night, Dean Smith’s squad know that the next two games are likely to decide their fate, in particular the Carrow Road clash with Brentford next Saturday and then a trip to Leeds, who are also nosediving into trouble. 

First up is a trip to Liverpool on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round, all of which was discussed in the latest Pink Un Podcast, which can be listened to in the audio player above. 

Southampton vs Norwich City

