Published: 9:54 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM February 22, 2021

Przemyslaw Placheta looks dejected at the end of Norwich City's defeat at Barnsley in the FA Cup last month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Przemek Placheta's agent has given his full backing of Daniel Farke's decision to give the Poland international a short break from front-line duty, saying his client trusts the judgement of the Norwich City head coach.

The 22-year-old winger has not been involved in the Canaries' last three Championship games after Farke explained last week that he was taking him "out of the spotlight" as he felt a breather would benefit a player he rates highly, but who had been putting a lot of pressure on himself to perform.

Placheta was signed from Slask Wroclaw last summer in a deal worth a reported £2million and has made 20 appearances this season, also earning his first two senior international caps but missing six games in December due to a hamstring injury.

The speedster's agent, Jaroslaw Kolakowski, said: "It is true that Przemek is very ambitious and takes training seriously. Team activities were never enough for him and he was always looking for some extra work.

"The trainer sees him every day and apparently decided that Przemek would need a little rest. This is his first season abroad, you have to be calm about everything. We fully trust the coach.

"He wants the best for himself, for the club, and also for Przemek. He devotes a lot of attention to him. There will come a moment when Przemek will play with great success in every match, but he still has to adapt to the requirements of English football and get to know it better."

Also suggesting that the intensity of training at City may have caught Placheta by surprise, Kolakowski insisted he and his client can understand Farke's decision and trust that he has the winger's best interests at heart.

His only goal so far came in a 2-2 home draw with Preston in the Championship back in September, clattering the crossbar during the FA Cup defeat at Barnsley last month and going close to scoring in several games.

His only assist was in the FA Cup third round win over Coventry, crossing for Jordan Hugill to head in, although his pace also earned a couple of penalties earlier in the campaign.

Speaking to Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, Kolakowski continued: "Krakow wasn't built in a day. The last period in Przemek's career was very intense. Every year he changed club. From Pogon Siedlce he went to Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala, from Podbeskidzie to Slask Wroclaw and from there to Norwich. Year after year.

Przemyslaw Placheta in action during Norwich City's recent 0-0 Championship draw at Millwall - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"He will stay in Norwich longer, he hopes to go higher with this club. On the way he was turned off by one minor injury or the other, he lost a few matches, but if he is ready to play, he gets calls and plays a lot.

"Relax, neither Przemek nor I are people who are content with what is (the current situation). However, there is no point in building additional pressure. Przemek will need peace.

"Let me repeat: we have full confidence in coach Farke, he is a very good specialist, he pays a lot of attention to Przemek. We will go forward step by step."