Positive news on injury recovery from Canaries defender Gibson

David Freezer

Published: 4:48 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 5:27 PM May 21, 2021
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pictu

Ben Gibson misses the last eight games of Norwich City's season after ankle surgery - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson has delivered good news to Norwich City fans from sunnier climes, posting a video of him stepping up his injury rehabilitation in the gym. 

The centre-back proved an inspired signing for the Canaries, joining on loan from Burnley with a view to a permanent deal of around £8million. 

That transfer is due to be confirmed this summer following City’s promotion and title success in the Championship, however, Gibson missed the final eight games of the season after damaging ankle ligaments. 

The 28-year-old former Middlesbrough defender rolled his right ankle during a 1-1 home draw with Blackburn and was on crutches during the promotion celebrations a few weeks later having had surgery. 

Gibson posted some videos on his Instagram showing his gym work, including stretches bearing weight on his recovering ankle as well as work on a static bike and outside running drills. 

“Little steps but every day it’s improving,” wrote Gibson. “Massive thanks to @Burts019 for coming out here and taking my rehab.” 

The City defender was referring to the club’s head physiotherapist, Chris Burton, who has accompanied Gibson on holiday to help ensure his rehabilitation goes to plan ahead of his return to the Premier League. 

Gibson – who hasn’t shared where he is on holiday - had revealed that one of the Canaries’ physios would be going away with him when he spoke to the club’s All In Yellow podcast last month. 

At that point he had seen his cast removed and was still using one crutch, with a few weeks still to wait until he could start gym week, saying he was confident of being back to full fitness training around three to four weeks before pre-season starts in early July. 

“If I do get a chance to go away, if it is allowed to a country that is on the green list, I’ve been told I have to take the physios with me wherever I go,” he said with a mischievous smile  

“It’s funny, they’re all making it sound like a hardship, a free holiday, at the minute – I'm thinking, what are you on about?! 

“It could be worse, getting paid for you and your family to all come on holiday, so I’ve been winding them all up. 

“My priority is getting this ankle right and if the club let me do it somewhere that’s sunny, then that’s even better.” 

