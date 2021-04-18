Published: 5:16 PM April 18, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM April 18, 2021

The Norwich players and backroom staff were able to celebrate promotion after the initial disappointment of losing to Bournemouth had subsided - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There was praise flying in from all angles for Norwich City as promotion to the Premier League was confirmed.

Former Canaries players, journalists and pundits were all keen to send their congratulations, with the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth doing little to quell the excitement.

Here are some of the best of those comments...

Darren Huckerby, BBC Radio Norfolk - 203 apps, 48 goals (2003-08)

"The job's not done. If you're a player, it's about winning the league. Obviously you want to get promoted, that's a thing for the club and you want to go in the Premier League.

"But 10 or 20 years down the line you want to have the medal and if you can get two winners' medals in three years, it's a hell of an achievement."

Grant Holt, Twitter - 168 apps, 78 goals (2009-12)

"Well done to everyone involved with Norwich City, a fantastic achievement once again."

Ben Fisher, The Guardian

"It turned into a procession in recent weeks but, while Norwich have made returning to the Premier League at the first attempt look easy, in many ways this was a moment they had been preparing for long before last season ended.

"A brutal relegation – death by a thousand cuts as Stuart Webber, the club’s sporting director, put it – fuelled their hunger to return reinvigorated but there were never plans to rip it up and start again. Instead, they practised what they preach: that the long game is king."

Darren Eadie, NR1 Live - 204 apps, 38 goals (1993-99)

"It's not about this one game in particular, it's about the 41 that have preceded this one and the position they've got themselves into to go back into the Premier League.

"That really needs celebrating because it's been an outstanding season, no matter what we think of this game individually, the quality they've shown, the resilience - with no-one here!

"We've just come down by the side of the pitch and how different it feels, it is weird, it is eerie and as a player on the pitch with no atmosphere around them, it's a very difficult scenario for those players to perform in."

Ian Crook, Twitter - 418 apps, 24 goals (1986-97)

"Huge congratulations to all at NCFC on promotion back to EPL. Looking forward to seeing them back where they belong. OTBC."

Justin Allen, The Sun

"Although it was a bit of an anti-climax for the Canaries, they deserve their place in the Prem after a truly outstanding season.

"Norwich only lasted one campaign in the top flight after winning the Championship title two seasons ago. But there is no doubt they are a far better team this time round.

"With four games still to play, they are only four points behind their 2019 tally 94 and will surely surpass that. There is an aura about this Norwich team. They all want the ball and show great style and quality going forward."

Rob Newman, NR1 Live - 249 apps, 17 goals (1991-97)

"I think they'll be in the changing room feeling a bit cheated really because they wanted to play 11 against 11, against one of the form teams in the division that came down with them last year, and wanted to beat them, obviously.

"The way they started, they were going to beat them, I feel. So they'll be feeling cheated, they'll be down but they'll be down for five minutes, when they realise we can still be champions if they win the game on Tuesday.

"So it's not a bad position to be in!"

Chris Sutton, Twitter - 126 apps, 43 goals (1991-94)

"Well done to Norwich City and Daniel Farke on a stunning promotion back to the top flight and a brilliant season. Absolutely outstanding."

Dion Dublin, Twitter - 79 apps, 16 goals (2006-08)

"Huge congratulations to Norwich City, the club where I started and finished my career!

"So glad you’re back where you belong! Fully deserved!"

Jeremy Goss, NR1 Live - 238 apps, 23 goals (1984-96)

"Let's not let it deflect away from what a wonderful season it's been. The Watford game on Tuesday night is going to be a great chance to bounce back.

"Circumstances went against us, things went against us, which doesn't normally happen, however you've just got to take it on the chin and bounce back next game."