Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

Ever since promotion was confirmed almost four months ago, this is the big day we’ve all been waiting for, when Norwich City return to the big time.

Kicking off against Liverpool as Carrow Road returns to full capacity, albeit cautiously for many of us, is a tantalising prospect which I’m sure will drive us all to distraction throughout today.

Cars will be cleaned, lawns will be mowed and household chores completed with an unusual vigour as we all try not to think about those emotional moments of reconnection.

Even after the most difficult and strange 18 months of pandemic life, I still expect it would be most frowned upon if I stood up to join in with that almighty rendition of On The Ball City before kick-off - so I’ll be making sure to savour every second of that feeling we’ve longed for.

Almost 11,000 got a taste for the reunion during the Gillingham friendly recently and I hope, particularly with the return of a proper away following, that the atmosphere will be brilliant regardless of how events unfold on the pitch.

Preparation has been far from perfect for City after their Covid-19 outbreak but there is minimal pressure on the opening four fixtures anyway, which may just help to level the playing field as new players join title winners with much more to gain than there is to lose.

Much has already been written about in the past four months so as we brace for the dramas ahead, here are my predictions for the 2021-22 season.

PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Ben Gibson

It’s easy for some to be attracted to shiny new things. In fact, I think some football fans in 2021 are more interested in transfers than watching games.

So while we’re all eagerly waiting to see what the likes of Milot Rashica, Pierre-Lees Melou and Billy Gilmour can do this season, it’s one of last season’s heroes that I think is well set to be an early favourite to lift the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy.

Had it not been for that nasty ankle injury in March, I expect Gibson would have been competing closely with Grant Hanley and Oliver Skipp for the places behind Emi Buendia in last season’s voting.

He was an almost perfect replacement for Ben Godfrey and arguably a better fit for what Daniel Farke needed, bringing leadership, organisation, passing ability and traditional defensive strength.

While many of us are in agreement that another centre-back option is needed, after that painful injury crisis of two years ago, I also think most feel that if Gibson and Hanley stay fit and continue their partnership in front of Tim Krul then City’s defence will be much better than in 2019-20.

Todd Cantwell could well prove a strong contender as well.

HOT PROSPECT

Max Aarons

I’m going to be slightly pedantic here and point out that Aarons doesn’t turn 22 until January.

Christos Tzolis, Adam Idah and maybe even Andrew Omobamidele are contenders but I think we’ll really see Aarons flourish and establish himself as a top-flight player.

Norwich are probably fortunate to have kept hold of Mr Consistent but it seems highly unlikely that the right-back will be heading back to the Championship next year, if that proves to be City’s fate.

BEST SIGNING

Billy Gilmour

Thankfully, this is a hotly-contested title ahead of kick-off, with Rashica, Lees-Melou and Tzolis all set for a chance to shine, potentially Josh Sargent as well.

I think Gilmour is on an upward curve though, giving the aura of an ambitious young man with a laser focus on a top-level career.

There may be a few teething problems, as there were with Oliver Skipp, but once the Scot has found his groove, he could prove to be an irrepressible force.

So let’s hope Chelsea have a strong first half of the season as well, to negate fears of a January recall.

SURE TO HAPPEN

The Championship is a fantastic division but life in the Premier League is like being on a different planet, amid global attention.

Beat Liverpool and Norwich City will be making headlines in most countries on the planet tomorrow.

That brings with it a full spectrum of media punditry, from the wind-up merchants and purposefully misleading, to the statistical boffins and respected experts.

It probably won’t take long for a lazy ex-pro to anger Canaries fans with a clearly inaccurate view – and they probably won’t care.

Hopefully this season though instead of the patronising ‘best bottom team’ comments there will also be more appreciation for City’s attempts to live within their means and protect the long-term health of the club, amid the European Super League controversy and the attempts from PSG and Manchester City to become the Harlem Globetrotters.

THE SACK RACE

Xisco Munoz (Watford)

The Hornets have had a quite ridiculous 13 managers in the past 10 years, so this is an easy one.

The Spaniard did an excellent job in solidifying Watford and settling a squad into a promotion push after his Christmas arrival.

His squad boasts a huge amount of top-flight experience but is ageing. They won’t concede too many but much may depend on the form of unpredictable star man Ismaila Sarr.

SURPRISE PACKAGE

Leeds United

While many may see Villa as the chief candidates, I suspect they may take time to adjust to life without Jack Grealish and John Terry.

West Ham did superbly to finish sixth but now must cope with the Europa League so I’m tipping Leeds to keep progressing under the Yoda-like wisdom of Marcelo Bielsa.

Elland Road is set to become a daunting place to visit again and I can see them improving on ninth to push for Europe. Wolves are flying under the radar as well.

BREAKOUT STAR

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

All Norwich fans know Villa have got themselves a top player in Emi Buendia but I also think getting winger Bailey for £25million is a cracking deal, after 15 goals and 11 assists for a top Bundesliga team like Leverkusen last season.

I also think young winger Harvey Elliott has a really bright future but it depends if he gets the chances at Liverpool this season.

PREDICTIONS

Top four: 1 Chelsea, 2 Man City, 3 Man Utd, 4 Liverpool

Bottom three: 18 Watford, 19 Palace, 20 Brentford

I haven’t included Norwich in my bottom three but came very close to it. In truth, we’ll be able to make far more accurate predictions on September 1.

If the transfer window has closed and City have brought in a defensive midfielder, centre-back and full-back, then I’ll be feeling much more confident.

Any enjoyable bonus points from the daunting first three games would make predicting survival far more comfortable as well.

Without sounding too much like Mr Spock, it seems illogical to expect that City as a self-funded club won’t be in the scrap at the wrong end of the table, but if they can build on the added defensive savvy and balance of last season’s success then mid-table safety is very much possible.

I see Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley all being in for tough seasons as well but also think they will probably just have enough to keep clear of trouble.

To conclude the Star Trek analogy, it’s time for the Canaries to boldly go where no Daniel Farke squad has gone before.

- Don't forget to tune into my video verdict live after tonight's game, via the Pinkun accounts on Youtube, Twitter or Facebook

NCFC EXTRA: Gibson's rallying cry ahead of Norwich City's opener