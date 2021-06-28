A-Z: Bielsa ready to continue on his rollercoaster ride at Leeds

Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021

The Pink Un continues its Premier League A-Z ahead of the 2021/22 season as attention turns to Elland Road...

The manager

Marcelo Bielsa

Sometimes Marcelo Bielsa makes it hard for Leeds supporters. On the one hand they revel in having a world class manager leading their club and delivering the Premier League football the club missed out on for 16 years. Then on the other hand they have to go through the anxiety inducing saga every year, wondering if the Argentine is going to commit to their club for another season.

For Bielsa only signs one-year deals at Elland Road on an annual basis and he’s yet to officially commit for another 12 months.

Not that chief executive Angus Kinnear appears to be concerned given Bielsa has stayed in Yorkshire this summer and has been heavily involved in their forward planning.

Kinnear recently told BBC Radio Leeds: "Marcelo decided not to return home to Argentina this summer. Some of his coaching staff have.

“He wanted to stay at Elland Road, he wanted to prepare, he wanted to work with Victor and I on the transfer window and oversee, to the training ground director's delight, the training ground work that took place. As normal with Marcelo, putting pen to paper he sees as an irrelevance. It's really emotionally and psychologically where he is. He's certainly with Leeds United for the next season.

“We agreed the terms several weeks ago, several months ago perhaps. The measure we use within the club is whether he is engaged, is he working on next season.

“He is, he's working and is incredibly diligent. I'm not sure there's any other manager in the Premier League who is taking no time off and is not leaving the training ground. That shows his commitment. I'm treating the contract as a formality.”

What do they need to do this summer?

Leeds reportedly want a left-back, a central midfielder and a winger.

Fulham’s Harrison Reed (and former Norwich City loanee) is reportedly on Bielsa’s radar with the Leeds chief keen to get a deal done quickly for any new signing to acclimatise to his all-action methods.

A winger is another priority with Club Brugge’s Noa Lang a target although the Belgian club are not keen to part with their prized asset, who is valued at around 20m Euros.

Jack Harrison is expected to finally complete a permanent move to Elland Road having spent the last three seasons there on loan from Manchester City.

Leeds had hoped to sign the winger last summer but postponed the deal due to the pandemic so they could concentrate their finances elsewhere. However, they are now in a position to complete the deal, which is reportedly worth around £10m.

Gjanni Alioski is yet to decide his future but an offer remains on the table but Welsh international Tyler Roberts recently signed a new three-year contract.

Last City meeting...

Saturday, February 2, 2019: Leeds United 1 Norwich City 3

Norwich City produced one of the defining performances of the season as a first half masterclass saw off promotion rivals Leeds at Elland Road.

Mario Vrancic’s deflected free-kick set City on their way before Teemu Pukki doubled their advantage from close range. Vrancic made it 3-0 in the second half before Patrick Bamford’s injury time consolation.

Could you remember...

That Adam Drury left City to sign a two-year deal at Leeds in 2012. The left-back went on to play 13 times for the Yorkshire side.