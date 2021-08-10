Fans must be prepared to show Covid status - Premier League confirms

Published: 9:11 AM August 10, 2021

Fans will be back inside Carrow Road for the froendly game against Gillingham - Credit: PA

The Premier League has confirmed supporters attending games should expect to be asked to prove their Covid status.

In a statement issued ahead of the beginning of the season, the league has implored fans not to attend matches if there is risk of them passing on the virus.

And the statement says fans may be asked to either prove they are fully vaccinated or that they have given a negative lateral flow test in the 48 hours leading up to kick-off.

It says: "From the start of the 2021/22 season, match-going fans should be prepared to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

"They are able to do this by obtaining their NHS Covid pass through the NHS app or website link."

It is now clear at this stage whether the status will be a condition on attending games, however.

Yesterday, Norwich City Football Club issued information for supporters attending the game with Liverpool on Saturday.

In this, the club specified that Covid checks would not be carried out on the day - but that this was a possibility at subsequent matches.



