The Premier League and Covid: everything Norwich City fans need to know

Richard Masters (centre), managing director of the Premier League, could have some difficult decisions to make over the next days and weeks. - Credit: PA

The Omicron variant is threatening to cause major disruption to Norwich City and the Premier League’s festive schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know so far from an ever-changing situation.





How have Norwich City been affected?

City’s players will have undergone a round of testing at the Lotus Training Centre on Thursday morning.

Several players reported feeling unwell in the lead-up to City’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, despite testing negative for Covid.

Christos Tzolis had already missed City’s game against Manchester United through a positive test whilst the likes of Josh Sargent, Pierre Lees-Melou and Lukas Rupp all missed the defeat to Villa although it is not known for certain if some or all were illness related.





What does it mean for this Saturday’s game against West Ham?

It will all depend on the results of the tests the players undertake on Thursday.

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols and states the Premier League's board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.





What measures are clubs taking?

The Premier League have written to clubs telling them "emergency measures" have been reinstated, this includes:

An increase in the frequency of testing players and staff

Wearing face coverings while indoors

Observing social distancing

Limiting treatment time

According to the PA news agency, Premier League players and staff must also now take a lateral flow test every time they want to enter their club's training ground whilst twice-weekly PCR testing is also being re-introduced.





Which games have been called off so far?

Burnley announced just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off on Wednesday that their match against Watford at Turf Moore had been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Hornets’ squad.

Premier League games that have been postponed so far...

Brighton v Tottenham - Sunday December 12 - Premier League

Brentford v Man Utd - Tuesday December 14 - Premier League

Burnley v Watford - Wednesday December 15 - Premier League

Several Championship games and the WSL League Cup tie between Manchester City Women and Leicester Women were also postponed due to Covid.





Have other clubs tried to get games called off?

Yes, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers revealed they had tried to get their match against Tottenham on Thursday evening postponed and expressed his disappointment that they had rejected their request.

“Unfortunately for us we weren't granted any dispensation which is obviously disappointing,” said Rodgers, who said the Foxes will be without nine players due to a combination of Covid and injuries.

"We're a team and a club that have always wanted to support all the measures and everything else, but maybe when you need a little bit of support with the extreme situation that we're in, we weren't able to get that which was disappointing."

Tottenham also tried to get the match postponed so they could play their Europa Conference League tie against Rennes, which was postponed by Uefa last week due to a number of Covid cases at the North London side.

Brighton boss Graham Potter also revealed they hadn’t been successful in trying to get their match against Wolves postponed due to “three or four” coronavirus cases.

It is understood that Norwich didn’t look to get their match against Aston Villa postponed upon sporting director Stuart Webber’s conversations with the Premier League.





What are other managers saying?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has said he thinks the Premier League should shut down for a week.

“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” he said. “Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs; everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round [next Tuesday and Wednesday] would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”





What does it mean for fans?

As part of the government’s new Covid rules, fans will have to provide proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test for any outside events of more than 10,000 people.

To attend a Premier League game, you must now either show proof of double vaccination via the NHS Covid app, or proof of a negative lateral flow test taken inside the previous 48 hours.

Norwich City are expected to release details of how to gain access to Carrow Road for their match against Arsenal on Boxing Day in due course.

Other clubs, including City’s scheduled opponents this weekend, West Ham, are still waiting for the finer details and the impact of the new measures and how they will be policed.

The Hammers website says: “The club is awaiting further guidance from the authorities and working in conjunction with all relevant stakeholders, including continuing consultation with the Independent Supporters Committee, to put an efficient and effective plan in place, with the main aim of giving supporters a safe and enjoyable matchday experience at London Stadium.”