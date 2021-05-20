Premier League inspiration for City's bargain hunt

Opinion

Unearthing hidden gems will remain a crucial part of Norwich City’s transfer strategy and despite the big fees of the Premier League, it is still possible to find top-flight bargains.

There have been plenty of high-profile and expensive flops over the years.

Newcastle broke their club record to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim in 2019, for a reported £40million. The Brazilian striker has managed just six goals in 68 Premier League games.

That same summer, West Ham also broke their club record when signing striker Sebastien Haller, for a reported £45m. The Frenchman managed a slightly better 10 goals in 48 Premier League matches before being loaned to Ajax.

Last year Sheffield United splashed a club-record £23.5m on Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster and £18.5m on Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, before nosediving back to the Championship.

Yet on the other hand, N'golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez are preparing for the Champions League final, players that Leicester made huge profits on after their brilliant Premier League title success of 2016.

Kante was signed as a 24-year-old for a reported £5.6million in the summer of 2015, after the defensive midfielder’s first season in the French top flight with Caen. Sold for £32m after one brilliant campaign, he won the Premier League again with Cheslea in 2017 and was a pivotal part of the France team which won the World Cup in 2018.

Mahrez was reportedly signed for just £400,000, as a 22-year-old playing in the French second tier for Le Havre, when Leicester were midway through their 2013-14 Championship campaign. The exciting winger was eventually sold to Manchester City for £60million in 2018 and has won another two Premier League titles.

They are the exception rather than the rule but there are other examples of bargains currently doing the business in the Premier League.

Ayoze Perez has just won the FA Cup with Leicester. The Spaniard reportedly cost Newcastle just £1.5m when he was signed from Tenerife in 2014 and was eventually sold for around £30m.

Brighton signed Pascal Gross for around £1.8m after promotion in 2017, signed from Ingolstadt as a 26-year-old. The German midfielder has played a pivotal part in the Seagulls becoming established in the top flight, scoring 15 goals in 125 Premier League games.

Even at £8m from Hull in 2017, Liverpool fans would certainly say that left-back Andrew Robertson was a serious bargain, with the Scotland captain making close to 200 appearances across four seasons and winning the Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup.

There are also free transfers but they are usually different scenarios, when a player has opted to run down their deal to explore their options or are surplus to requirements at their club.

Norwich have, of course, enjoyed success with free agents when they signed Teemu Pukki and Tim Krul in 2018, although the gamble on Josip Drmic after promotion in 2019 didn’t pay off.

Emi Buendia is probably the best example of a transfer bargain at City in recent years though, with Getafe reportedly receiving £1.5m initially and around £5m in bonuses after promotion. Now the reigning Championship Player of the Season is on the verge of becoming an Argentina international and has a valuation of around £40m with interest from bigger clubs expected.

James Maddison and Ben Godfrey were slightly different stories, as they were signed as teenagers and took a couple of years to develop before breaking through and being sold for huge profits.

‘Bargain’ was certainly the word being used to describe full-back Sam Byram during 2019-20 before his injuries returned, the chief reason City were able to sign him from West Ham for £750,000.

If the 27-year-old can recover from over a year out after two hamstring operations he could provide a very timely boost to Daniel Farke’s options.

After promotion in 2019, the Canaries spent in the region of £8.5million on transfers, with the signing of Byram alongside the loans of Ibrahim Amadou, Ralf Fahrmann and Patrick Roberts as well as the January arrivals of Lukas Rupp and loanee Ondrej Duda.

That was also combined with a host of new contracts, promotion bonuses and the arrival of Drmic, so after bouncing straight back to the top tier City expect to be able to spend more than that this season - in spite of a loss of £30m due to the Covid-19 pandemic and around £15m already committed to signing loanees Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis, particularly if one of the star assets is sold for a big fee.

In Premier League terms though, it is still those bargain signings for smaller fees that will generally be the Canaries’ focus.

Deals like the initial £16m that Crystal Palace paid to sign winger Ebere Eze from QPR or the £16m that Aston Villa paid Nottingham Forest for right-back Matty Cash last summer are examples of the going rate for Championship talent, with Villa paying around £30m to bring in forward Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

The new Brexit restrictions on work permits have also added a premium to homegrown talent and made it more difficult to sign overseas players that aren’t established internationals for a country that’s in the top 50 of the Fifa rankings.

We’ve seen City’s recruitment team find excellent value for money with several players in recent seasons though and they’ll need to produce the goods again if Farke’s squad is to be improved for the Premier League challenge.