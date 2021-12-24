Robin Sainty: Money talks - and the fans get left behind

Opinion

It seems so long since August 14 when we were back in stadiums relishing the prospect of a season of 'normal' football after nearly two years of Covid restrictions, but sadly we now once again seem to be looking down the barrel of further disruption.

While the postponement of the West Ham game will have come as a relief to many City fans, given the number of players unavailable due to injury and illness, the fact that all but one of last Saturday’s Premier League matches fell victim to the virus is a worrying sign of where we may be heading.

Competing in the Premier League is tough enough, but when managers are unsure from day to day which players will still be available after the next round of tests it becomes even more of a headache for the smaller clubs who lack the squad depth of their bigger rivals.

Injuries are a fact of football life, and everyone is prepared to accept and live with them, but Covid is a random factor which is once again threatening to seriously distort the football season.

Of course, just like any other fan, I tend to look at football through the lens of my own club, but it’s difficult not to have sympathy with other clubs who have been forced to field seriously weakened teams, while others have been allowed to put their feet up.

Like many others I expected this week’s Premier League meeting to agree to reduce the number of games played over the Christmas period to allow affected clubs (and it’s hard to believe that there are many that are not) to try to get their outbreaks under control, and, more importantly, avoid greater disruption later.

With Covid rife within some squads and the most congested part of the fixture list coming up with three games in six days, it seemed reckless to continue as if everything was normal, but clearly the interests of the broadcasters, advertisers and sponsors have once again been put before everything else.

This sort of short-term thinking is only likely to accelerate the movement of the virus through squads, resulting in more drastic measures being needed further down the line, while in the meantime results will primarily be decided by how many fit players each club can field.

Max Aarons in action against Liverpool back in August - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

To suggest that a situation in which clubs have to fulfil fixtures as long as they can field 14 players isn’t going to make a nonsense of some games is laughable, but sadly money talks and that decision smacks of mollifying the broadcasters at all costs with no concern for the credibility of the competition or fans who want to see their teams have a fair chance.

What’s more, last week’s postponement of the Aston Villa v Burnley game just two hours before kick off when travelling fans would have already been well into their journeys was yet another example of the utter contempt in which the Premier League seems to hold the fans who actually go to matches rather than watching from their sofas.

We all want football to continue with crowds safely accommodated and clubs able to field something close to their best XIs, but it can’t exist in a vacuum and I fear that with the rapid spread of Omicron what we are heading towards is both a renewed exclusion of fans and games that are made a travesty by Covid-related absences, with the latter process accelerated by the Premier League’s failure to take pre-emptive action.

Being shut out of football again is an awful prospect, but it’s something fans can’t control and there is no doubt that it will have a profound effect on some peoples’ mental health.

It’s a miserable prospect, but whatever happens in the world of football I would like to wish all of you a Merry Christmas and, more importantly please stay safe.