NCFC LIVE: Clash of the bottom two as City battle Clarets

David Freezer

Published: 1:15 PM October 2, 2021   
James Tarkowski of Burnley and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at

Kenny McLean in aerial action during Norwich City's 2-0 defeat at Burnley two years ago - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two of the Premier League's five winless teams meet at Turf Moor this afternoon as Norwich City make the trip to Burnley.

The Canaries are bottom and without a point after kicking off with six defeats after promotion, leaving them on the verge of equalling a Premier League record for bad starts to a season.

Daniel Farke's struggling squad showed encouraging signs at Everton last week but lost 2-0 after mistakes from Ozan Kabak and Kenny McLean ahead of both goals.

The Clarets only have two points on the board, after staying clear of relegation trouble last season to secure a sixth successive campaign in the top flight.

Sean Dyche's side drew 2-2 at Leicester last weekend and saw Chris Wood denied an injury-time winner by a marginal offside decision.

- You can follow all the action, analysis and reaction in the live blog above
 

Burnley vs Norwich City
Norfolk

