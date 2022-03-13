Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Leeds v Norwich City

David Freezer

Published: 12:30 PM March 13, 2022
Updated: 12:39 PM March 13, 2022
Jack Harrison of Leeds United and Max Aarons of Norwich clash during the Premier League match at Car

Jack Harrison of Leeds and Max Aarons clashed as Norwich City lost 2-1 at Carrow Road in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The pressure is on for both teams at Elland Road this afternoon as out-of-form Premier League survival rivals Norwich City and Leeds United meet. 

The hosts are teetering just above the relegation zone after six consecutive defeats and a change of manager, with Jesse Masrch's team losing 3-0 at home to Aston Villa on Thursday. 

City lost 3-1 at home to third-placed Chelsea on Thursday despite a valiant effort after half-time, with a fifth successive defeat leaving them bottom and five points from safety. 

The six-pointer offers both sides a huge opportunity to rejuvenate their hopes, with Norwich facing a three-week break after the encounter. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Leeds vs Norwich City

