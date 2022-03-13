Follow live updates from Leeds v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Jack Harrison of Leeds and Max Aarons clashed as Norwich City lost 2-1 at Carrow Road in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The pressure is on for both teams at Elland Road this afternoon as out-of-form Premier League survival rivals Norwich City and Leeds United meet.

The hosts are teetering just above the relegation zone after six consecutive defeats and a change of manager, with Jesse Masrch's team losing 3-0 at home to Aston Villa on Thursday.

City lost 3-1 at home to third-placed Chelsea on Thursday despite a valiant effort after half-time, with a fifth successive defeat leaving them bottom and five points from safety.

The six-pointer offers both sides a huge opportunity to rejuvenate their hopes, with Norwich facing a three-week break after the encounter.

