Follow live updates from Liverpool v Norwich City

David Freezer

Published: 2:15 PM February 19, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich P

Teemu Pukki in action for Norwich during the 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Carrow Road in August - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are searching for a shock result against one of the Premier League big boys for a second weekend on the spin as they take on Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon.

The Canaries had a four-game unbeaten resurgence abruptly finished by a 4-0 home defeat to leaders Manchester City last weekend, leaving them four points from safety.

Today they face the only team with a realistic chance of preventing Pep Guardiola's stars from retaining their crown, with the Reds nine points adrift and with a game in hand - which is at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's superb team won 2-0 at Inter Milan on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, earning a seventh win on the spin.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Liverpool vs Norwich City

