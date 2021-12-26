Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates of Norwich City's clash with Arsenal

David Freezer

Published: 1:30 PM December 26, 2021
Kenny McLean of Norwich tries to block a shot from Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League

Kenny McLean of Norwich tries to block a shot from Bukayo Saka during City's loss at Arsenal in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in Boxing Day action against Arsenal at Carrow Road this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Canaries are bottom after three consecutive defeats and scoring just once in five games, amid injury issues and Covid-19 concerns.

Arsenal are fourth after three successive victories, following up a 4-1 win at Leeds last Saturday with a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday as well, with a much-changed side.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle.

person