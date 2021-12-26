Follow live updates of Norwich City's clash with Arsenal

Kenny McLean of Norwich tries to block a shot from Bukayo Saka during City's loss at Arsenal in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in Boxing Day action against Arsenal at Carrow Road this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Canaries are bottom after three consecutive defeats and scoring just once in five games, amid injury issues and Covid-19 concerns.

Arsenal are fourth after three successive victories, following up a 4-1 win at Leeds last Saturday with a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday as well, with a much-changed side.

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog via desktop or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is now available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with David Freezer taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle, but Paddy's Pointers will also be available exclusively to subscribers.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 60 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog via desktop or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

EXPLAINED: Our new Pink Un+ subscription service