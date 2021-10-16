Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC LIVE: Seagulls awaits as City return to Carrow Road action

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:00 PM October 16, 2021   
The Norwich players before the Premier League match at Turf Moor, BurnleyPicture by Paul Chesterto

Norwich City brought an end to their losing streak with a 0-0 draw at Burnley before the international break - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

Norwich City return to Premier League action at Carrow Road this afternoon and our reporters are there to bring you all the updates as the Canaries take on Brighton.

City are searching for their first win of the Premier League season but Brighton arrive sitting sixth in the table having won four of their opening seven games.

Both teams drew 0-0 ahead of the international break, Norwich ending their nightmare losing streak since promotion with a hard-fought result at Burnley and the Seagulls being held at home by Arsenal.

It's close to a month since the Canaries were in action on home soil, since a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday, September 21.

Brighton enjoyed a double over Norwich during 2019-20, winning 2-0 at the Amex Stadium and 1-0 at Carrow Road behind closed doors as City slumped to relegation after the restart of that pandemic-affected campaign.

- You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 TEAM NEWS: Normann and Cantwell fit for City's battle with Brighton
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set to make January bid for Aberdeen star
  3. 3 Why leaving Brighton was the ‘best decision’ of City midfielder’s career
  1. 4 'They need to step up' - City legend wants more from summer signings
  2. 5 Farke is sure 'baller' Gilmour will make his impact at City
  3. 6 Did Dr Dre play for Norwich City? Shirt gaffes for good cause
  4. 7 City boss 'fully convinced' that Rashica will shine soon
  5. 8 Robin Sainty: Norwich watch on at 'Roadrunner' mayhem
  6. 9 PREDICTED: How will Norwich City line up against Brighton?
  7. 10 Brighton's strong start of little surprise to 'greedy' City chief
Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brighton & Hove Albion Manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

'They're fighting' - Brighton boss believes City will find first win soon

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich, Josh Sargent of Norwich and Grant Hanley of Norwich at the end of th

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

STAT ATTACK: Hanley stands out for Canaries amid early struggles

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Opinion

Ian Clarke: I'd absolutely love it if City can stick it to the critics

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at C

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Opinion

Supply line is crucial to Pukki continuing the party with City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon