Published: 1:00 PM October 16, 2021

Norwich City brought an end to their losing streak with a 0-0 draw at Burnley before the international break - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City return to Premier League action at Carrow Road this afternoon and our reporters are there to bring you all the updates as the Canaries take on Brighton.

City are searching for their first win of the Premier League season but Brighton arrive sitting sixth in the table having won four of their opening seven games.

Both teams drew 0-0 ahead of the international break, Norwich ending their nightmare losing streak since promotion with a hard-fought result at Burnley and the Seagulls being held at home by Arsenal.

It's close to a month since the Canaries were in action on home soil, since a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday, September 21.

Brighton enjoyed a double over Norwich during 2019-20, winning 2-0 at the Amex Stadium and 1-0 at Carrow Road behind closed doors as City slumped to relegation after the restart of that pandemic-affected campaign.

