Follow live updates of Norwich City's trip to Crystal Palace

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:15 PM December 28, 2021
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Adam Idah of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow

Norwich City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to Selhurst Park hoping to make amends for their Boxing Day drubbing at the hands of Arsenal. 

City remain bottom of the Premier League after four consecutive defeats and have scored just once in their last five matches. 

Crystal Palace find themselves in a more stable position ahead of this encounter, although will be without head coach Patrick Vieira, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and talisman Wilfred Zaha, who was sent off in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is now available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with David Freezer taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle, but Paddy's Pointers will also be available exclusively to subscribers.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

