NCFC LIVE: Canaries in Premier League action at Everton

Published: 1:15 PM September 25, 2021

Norwich City return to Premier League action at Everton this afternoon - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's search for their first points of the Premier League season moves to Merseyside this afternoon as the Canaries take on Everton.

Daniel Farke's squad have lost all five of their league games so far and sit bottom having conceded 14 goals and scored just two.

The chance for a League Cup confidence booster was wasted on Tuesday as both teams made several changes for a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Carrow Road.

Everton drew 2-2 at QPR and were knocked out by the Championship side in a penalty shootout to follow a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the top flight last Saturday.

Prior to injuries mounting, Rafa Benitez's reign had started well with wins over Southampton, Brighton and Burnley part of an unbeaten start alongside a draw at Leeds.

The hosts are sixth in the early table and have former Canaries defender Ben Godfre in their ranks, who has been back in action recently after a spell of Covid-19 isolation disrupted his start to the season.

- You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis in the live blog above