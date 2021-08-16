Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 16, 2021

An epic atmosphere welcomed the Norwich and Liverpool players as 27,000 returned to Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After Norwich City's return to the Premier League started with a 3-0 loss to Liverpool, David Freezer takes a look at six things you might have missed at Carrow Road.

1 - Step up in intensity

City could be pleased with their efforts in the first half, demonstrating sharp passing and movement, ensuring the visitors really had to work hard to contain their newly-promoted opposition.

Jurgen Klopp is renowned for the high press he demands of his players and that was obvious, with Naby Keita particularly impressive as he stalked Billy Gilmour and stopped the youngster being able to dictate.

The Chelsea loanee showed flashes of his quality and passing range but was also caught out on more than one occasion as Liverpool did all they could to disrupt the hosts’ passing game.

The only players on the pitch to complete more accurate passes than Gilmour (67) were Liverpool centre-backs Joel Matip (69) and Virgil van Dijk (82) but with the opponents alive to his pivotal role, he needed more support from Pierre Lees-Melou (37 accurate passes) and Lukas Rupp (36) to bypass that press.

2 - Encouraging signs

Alisson somehow kept out Ben Gibson's late close-range shot - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rupp and Lees-Melou certainly contributed to the positivity that enveloped Carrow Road as the half-time whistle went though, despite City trailing 1-0.

Lees-Melou had made a crucial goal-line clearance after an almost disastrous header from Dimitris Giannoulis and Rupp was a ball of energy, earning roars of appreciation for his tenacious work, drilling a shot just over and whipping a cross inches past Teemu Pukki’s head.

In the second half, Lees-Melou's skill and cross created Ben Gibson’s big chance in the closing stages and an interception had also given Milot Rashica a sight of goal that was wasted.

Neither found the consistency that is required in the top flight over the full 90 minutes and it was a surprise that Kenny McLean didn’t provide fresh legs from the bench, but that was set against the same context of the disrupted pre-season as it was for all the Canaries’ efforts.

3 - Spectacular attempt

Naby Keita puts City star Todd Cantwell under pressure - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell very nearly contributed a goal-of-the-season contender which would have sent the Carrow Road faithful into chaos had it found the back of the net.

Deployed in a less familiar role on the right of a front three, the Canaries academy product pounced on a Kostas Tsimikas slip close to the side-line.

In one swift movement, the Dereham Deco went for his big moment and smashed a curling shot goalwards from around 30 yards which had Alisson scrambling, when the score was still 0-0.

Some elements of the 23-year-old's display were disjointed, having to cynically take out Diogo Jota and take a booking after one loss of possession.

He also created Pukki’s big chance with a lovely pass but at times was trying to force the issue too much, perhaps feeling the need to try and take on the mantle of chief creator after Emi Buendia’s exit.

4 - Full-back demands

Grant Hanley and Max Aarons discuss the second Liverpool goal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Attacking full-backs have been a key part of City’s attacking style under Farke and, as usual, there were some impressive, buccaneering charges down the flanks from both Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Yet the inquest soon began after Aarons had been slow to retreat for the second goal after an attack had broken down, leaving Roberto Firmino totally unmarked after Mo Salah benefitted from a kind deflection off Grant Hanley to cross.

Giannoulis had also lost track of Salah during that move and endured a few shaky moments mixed in with his exciting forward runs.

Norwich were often accused of naivety during 2019-20 and as exciting as it is to have full-backs bombing on, continuing with such an attacking emphasis against the top teams seems unwise.

Both will need to choose their moments more carefully at the Etihad on Saturday – particularly if a recognised defensive midfielder isn’t around to fill those gaps.

5 - First-day nerves

A familiar sight - Naby Keita closed down City midfielder Billy Gilmour - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The wait for an opening-day victory in the top flight goes on, now extending to nine Premier League seasons that haven’t kicked off with a win.

That wait stretches back 29 years to the 4-2 win at Arsenal in 1992, when Mike Walker's Canaries roared back into the game after the break.

It’s the first time City haven’t scored in their first Carrow Road league game of the season since a 0-0 Championship draw with Sheffield Wednesday in 2016.

You have to go back to 1989 for the Canaries’ last top-flight clean sheet on the opening day, a 2-0 win at Wednesday.

The wait for a win over Liverpool goes on as well, now extending to 15 matches since Jeremy Goss scored the decider in a 1-0 win at Anfield in April 1994. The Reds have won 13, scored 47 and conceded 14 during that run of dominance. A full-blown bogey side.

6 - Captain America?

Josh Sargent drove a late shot just wide for the Canaries - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fresh legs finally arrived in the 77th minute, when City were 3-0 down, handing Josh Sargent his Canaries debut and Adam Idah a chance to impress.

While it needs to be taken into account that Liverpool had started to sit deeper and were focused on seeing out the game safely, both certainly did their causes no harm.

Idah impressively outmuscled Virgil van Dijk to spark a late attack that ended with Aarons teeing up Sargent in the right channel, who took the ball in his stride and lashed low beyond the far post.

The 21-year-old looks big and powerful, opening up a world of potential Captain America comparisons should he prove successful – with the Snake Pit playfully roaring “USA, USA” as he warmed up.

And if City are to continue knocking as many long balls toward their lone striker, then Idah or Sargent may just be a better bet than Pukki, if challenging for aerial balls is required.

