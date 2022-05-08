Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
POINTERS: West Ham ease to 4-0 win over despondent City

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 3:56 PM May 8, 2022
Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou reacts after his side concede their second goal during the Premier

Pierre Lees-Melou sums up the Norwich City dejection as West Ham celebrate their second goal - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League pain cranked up another notch for relegated Norwich City this afternoon as they meekly surrendered to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of West Ham at an unhappy Carrow Road.

The top-half Hammers made light of their Europa League semi-final defeat in Frankfurt just three days earlier, as they eased into a 3-0 half-time lead against the despondent hosts.

Manuel Lanzini's penalty in the 65th minute completed the rout and confirmed a 10th defeat in 12 Premier League games, after a Sam Byram goal had been ruled out by VAR for offside early in the second half.

With trips to Leicester on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday, it looks set to be a rather bumpy descent before Dean Smith can get City back on the Championship runway.

Click here to read our post-game Pointers, now available exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Norwich City vs West Ham United
