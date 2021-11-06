Starting XIs
LIVE TEAM NEWS: Brentford v Norwich City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City return to Premier League action at Brentford this afternoon – and you can watch live reaction as the teams are confirmed at 2pm.
Join our Canaries correspondents Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell in the video below, as City continue their search for a first league win of the campaign.
Norwich arrive in west London sitting bottom of the table and already eight points adrift of safety after a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds last Sunday, having lost eight of their 10 games since promotion as champions.
Brentford, on the other hand, have already banked 12 points and enjoyed victories over Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham since going up via the play-offs.
The Bees have lost their last three as injuries have mounted but the first of those were one-goal home defeats to Chelsea and Leicester, before a more disappointing 3-1 loss at Burnley last Saturday.
Norwich go into the game with defensive concerns, with Grant Hanley likely to miss a couple of weeks with a groin injury and Schalke loanee Ozan Kabak a doubt with glandular fever.
Ben Gibson returns from a one-game ban though and looks likely to partner youngster Andrew Omobamidele in central defence, who scored the goal against Leeds. Christoph Zimmermann had ankle surgery recently and is likely to miss the rest of 2021.
Todd Cantwell is still not in consideration, with head coach Daniel Farke again saying the attacking midfielder isn’t training fully. Sam Byram is training fully but isn’t yet ready for consideration after an absence of over 18 months.
The hosts are missing goalkeeper David Raya (knee) and defender Kris Ajer (hamstring) are out long term, with midfielder Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and striker Yoane Wissa (ankle) not yet ready return.
French winger Bryan Mbuemo is expected to be able to start again though after a recent hamstring issue.
You can watch the team news break live in the video above and this story will be updated swiftly with full details
BRENTFORD: TBC
NORWICH: TBC
REFEREE: Jarred Gillett
VAR: Lee Mason
- You can follow all of the action, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog