Starting XIs

Josh Sargent is due to be back in contention for Norwich against Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean is missing due to illness as Norwich City make two changes to their starting XI for this afternoon's Carrow Road clash with Everton.

Jacob Sorensen comes into central midfield and Josh Sargent also returns, on the right wing, as Przemyslaw Placheta drops to the bench.

Todd Cantwell also returns among the Canaries substitutes after his recent spell out of the team, credited by Dean Smith as being due to illness, with Josh Sargent having missed midweek action due to his wife giving birth.

The Canaries are in desperate need of points after six successive top-flight defeats without scoring, losing 3-0 at West Ham on Wednesday.

Everton have been enduring a torrid run of form too though, winning just one of their last 12 and needing extra-time to win 3-2 at Hull in the FA Cup last weekend.

Their game at Leicester in midweek was postponed due to Covid-19 problems in the opposition squad, leaving them 15th and eight points clear of the relegation zone under Rafael Benitez.

The visitors make three changes, with former Canaries defender Ben Godfrey returning to Carrow Road for the first time, keeping his place in central defence on his 24th birthday.

They switch to a 4-4-2 shape, with £17million January signing Vitali Mykolenko, a Ukraine international, coming in at left-back.

Allan is missing so Andre Gomes comes into midfield and Solomon Rondon starts up front, with Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate dropping to the bench.

Canaries centre-backs Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are still working their way back towards fitness, as are midfielders Mathias Normann (pelvis), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Billy Gilmour (ankle), with the FA Cup trip to Wolves at the start of next month a possible return date for those players.

The Toffees are only missing midfielder Tom Davies (hamstring) due to injury but sold left-back Lucas Digne to Aston Villa for around £25million this week.

They did sign Holland international winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Villa though, having also signed Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers for £10m and Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko for a reported £17m earlier this month.

Colombia defender Yerry Mina and strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have returned to training after injuries.

- You can watch live reaction to the team news in the video above and this story will be updated with full details swiftly

NORWICH (4-4-2): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams; Sargent, Lees-Melou, Sorensen, Rashica; Idah, Pukki. Subs: Gunn (GK), Kabak, Giannoulis, Byram, Cantwell, Placheta, Dowell, Tzolis, Rowe

EVERTON (4-4-2): Pickford; Coleman (C), Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Gordon, Gomes, Doucoure, Gray; Calvert-Lewin, Rondon. Subs: Begovic (GK), Kenny, Mina,Gbamin, Holgate, Patterson, Townsend, El Ghazi, Richarlison

REFEREE: Andy Madley

VAR: John Brooks

- You can follow updates from Carrow Road in our NCFC Live blog, available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers