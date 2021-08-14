Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC LIVE: Canaries kick-off against Reds at Carrow Road

David Freezer

Published: 3:30 PM August 14, 2021   
Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Pre-season friendly ma

Close to 11,000 fans cheered Norwich on to a friendly win over Gillingham at Carrow Road earlier this month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The big day is finally here, as Carrow Road returns to full capacity and Norwich City return to the Premier League with a tough opener against Liverpool.

Our Canaries correspondents will be there to bring you all the colour, updates, analysis and reaction during a special and potentially emotional match.

Jurgen Klopp brings the dethroned champions to Carrow Road looking to bounce back from a title defence that was ruined by injuries to key players.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have returned during a fruitful pre-season for the Reds, having only lost one of their final 13 games last season, securing third place.

City return to the top flight under Daniel Farke looking to build on a Championship title triumph more successfully than was managed two years ago.

- You can follow all the updates from Carrow Road before, during and after the game in the live blog above

Norwich City vs Liverpool
Norfolk

