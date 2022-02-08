Live

Josh Sargent dropped out in the warm-up ahead of City's FA Cup win at Wolves on Saturday, due to illness - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are preparing to return to Premier League action tomorrow night when Crystal Palace arrive at Carrow Road and head coach Dean Smith will be speaking to the media this morning.

We'll bring you updates from Smith's press conference as the Canaries looking to build on returning from the winter break with an impressive 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday, to earn a trip to Liverpool in the fifth round.

City are trying to stay out of the relegation zone but could be back in the bottom three ahead of kick-off, with three of their rivals in action tonight and all able to move above Norwich with a win.

Watford are at West Ham, Burnley host Manchester United and Newcastle entertain Everton, who are looking to pull away from trouble after bringing in Frank Lampard as their new manager.

However, regardless of those results, a win for City will keep them out of the relegation zone at the conclusion of midweek action - and would drag Palace back into the scrap.

USA forward Josh Sargent missed the win at Wolves due to illness but Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour returned from injury. Sargent is doubtful again and Ozan Kabak will miss the game, also due to illness.

Lukas Rupp is back in full training and available and Andrew Omobamidele has returned to full training but the match comes too soon for the Irish defender.

The Canaries will again be without goalkeeper Tim Krul (shoulder) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (knee), who have returned to light training and are hoping to be back in contention before the end of the month.

- Follow updates from the press conference in the live blog above