Published: 1:30 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM February 22, 2021

Central defender Ben Gibson missed Norwich City's win over Rotherham with a back problem, will he return against Birmingham? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship leaders Norwich City are back in action on Tuesday night and Daniel Farke is set to deliver his latest team news this afternoon ahead of a trip to Birmingham City.

Farke will hold his pre-match press conference via a video call from around 1.45pm and we'll bring you all the key lines ahead of the clash with the Blues.

The Canaries pushed seven points clear at the summit with a 1-0 home win over lowly Rotherham on Saturday, to take full advantage of a third consecutive defeat for Brentford.

It was a third win on the spin for City, following victories over Stoke and Coventry, with Teemu Pukki scoring his 15th goal of the campaign.

On Tuesday (7pm kick-off) they face a third successive match against a team battling relegation, with Birmingham sat 21st and two points clear of the bottom three.

The pressure was eased on manager Aitor Karanka after a 1-0 away win over survival rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with the Owls reduced to 10 men early in the second half and Scott Hogan scoring the only goal in the 63rd minute.

That finished a miserable run of 13 games which had featured nine defeats and just one win, 1-0 at Middlesbrough in mid-January.

Birmingham were in the Premier League for seven seasons between 2002 and 2011, also winning the League Cup in 2011, but have been battling against the drop in the past four seasons, having not played in the third tier since 1994-95.

The match will be the second trip to St Andrew's in seven days, as the Blues share their stadium with Coventry. Norwich won the first meeting of the sides 1-0 at Carrow Road in October, with Mario Vrancic coming off the bench to sweep home a winner in the 87th minute.