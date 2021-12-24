PRESSER LIVE: Canaries prepare for Arsenal clash

Live

Milot Rashica in action during Norwich City's 1-0 loss at Arsenal in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's Christmas Eve but there's no rest for the Norwich City players or head coach Dean Smith as they prepare for a Boxing Day clash with Arsenal.

The City boss will provide his latest team news bulletin via a video call from Colney at 9am this morning ahead of his team's latest training session ahead of the Carrow Road encounter - and we'll bring you all of the key updates.

Arsenal will arrive in Norfolk buoyed by three consecutive wins to lift them to fourth in the Premier League table, with Mikel Arteta also making a raft of changes for a 5-1 home win over League One side Sunderland on Tuesday in the League Cup quarter-finals.

It's very different for the Canaries though, with last weekend's trip to West Ham postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak and injury issues in the City squad.

Smith's squad are bottom after three successive defeats and have only managed one goal in their last five games, but still remain just three points from safety.

