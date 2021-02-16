Published: 1:30 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 2:14 PM February 16, 2021

The availability of Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp is on the agenda after an eye injury during Norwich City's weekend win over Stoke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are back on top of the Championship table and preparing to defend their lead when they travel to struggling Coventry on Wednesday night.

Head coach Daniel Farke is due to provide his latest team news and take questions from the media via a video call this afternoon, with his pre-match press conference due to start at around 1.45pm.

City brought an end to a run of four games without a goal and bounced back from a 2-0 defeat at Swansea as the beat Stoke 4-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday, with Brentford losing 1-0 at home to Barnsley on Sunday to leave the Canaries a point clear at the summit.

Coventry have won just one of their last six games, since losing 2-0 at Norwich in the FA Cup third round in early January.

The Sky Blues sit 20th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after a 3-1 loss at play-off Cardiff on Saturday.

Managed by former Canaries striker Mark Robins, injuries to some key players have left Coventry facing a battle to avoid an immediate return to League One, although they have only lost three of their 14 home games and recently held promotion-chasing Watford to a 0-0 draw at St Andrew's - which they ground-share with Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues also snatched a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road in November, when Max Biamou scored a late equaliser, to cancel out a first-half penalty from Mario Vrancic.

- You can follow updates from the press conference in the live blog above