Published: 1:30 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 2:09 PM March 16, 2021

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean appeared to be struggling with a back issue after a collision during the second half of Norwich City's win at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media this lunchtime as Norwich City prepare for a trip to Nottingham Forest - and we'll bring you all the updates from the Canaries' pre-match press conference.

The Championship leaders reclaimed their 10-point lead at the top of the table as they won 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, securing an eighth consecutive victory.

They head to Forest on Wednesday (7pm), who are 17th and have worked their way to nine points clear of the relegation zone, after former Norwich boss Chris Hughton took charge in October after a bad start to the campaign.

Hughton's team are without a win in four matches, being pegged back by a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by play-off chasing Reading on Saturday.

- You can follow updates from the press conference in the live blog above, from around 1.45pm