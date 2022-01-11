Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PRESSER LIVE: Gilmour blow but Cantwell should return for City at West Ham

David Freezer

Published: 8:45 AM January 11, 2022
Updated: 9:21 AM January 11, 2022
Dean Smith holds his latest press conference this morning, ahead of Norwich City's return to Premier League action tomorrow night when they make the trip to West Ham United.

The game has been rearranged after a postponement last month due to City's depleted resources due to illness and injury.

The Canaries edged a 1-0 win at Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday to end a sequence of five defeats without a goal but now need to break that pattern in the league.

Smith's side are bottom but know that a shock win would move them to 18th and level on points with Watford in the final position of safety, albeit with a far inferior goal difference.

The Hammers are flying high in fifth under David Moyes and have played eight more games so far this season due to their Europa League exploits, qualifying for the last 16.

- You can follow updates from the press conference in the live blog above

