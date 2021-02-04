Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
PRESSER LIVE: Canaries prepare for crunch clash with Swans

David Freezer

Published: 1:00 PM February 4, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, LondonPic

It proved a frustrating night for Norwich City and head coach Daniel Farke at Millwall on Tuesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are preparing for a third game in seven days, with head coach Daniel Farke set to provide his latest team news bulletin this lunchtime ahead of a trip to Swansea.

The Championship leaders will take on one of their promotion rivals looking to show that 0-0 draws with Middlesbrough and Millwall were nothing for Canaries fans to get too worried about.

City are unbeaten in six league games before they take on the Swans, who have the best defensive record in the division having conceded just 15 goals in 26 matches, four fewer than Norwich, who have played a game more.

The South Wales side haven't played since a 3-1 win at Rotherham last Saturday and are unbeaten in seven, sitting third and five points behind City after Brentford climbed a point above them with a 3-2 home win over Bristol City on Wednesday.

- You can follow updates from City's pre-match press conference, held via video call, above from around 1.15pm

