TEAM NEWS: Normann and Cantwell fit for City's battle with Brighton

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:45 PM October 15, 2021    Updated: 1:52 PM October 15, 2021
Mathias Normann of Norwich goes close during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley Picture

Mathias Normann is expected to be fit for Norwich City's clash with Brighton despite dropping out of the Norway squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are preparing to take on Brighton at Carrow Road tomorrow and Daniel Farke will be holding his pre-match press conference this lunchtime.

Our reporters will bring you all of the key updates from Farke's media briefing, held via video call as Covid-19 restrictions continue, via the live blog below.

The main focus of team news is the fitness of Mathias Normann and Todd Cantwell, with Normann having pulled out of Norway duty with a minor abdominal concern and Cantwell missing the 0-0 draw at Burnley with a sore Achilles tendon.

Christoph Zimmermann hasn't been involved for five games due to an ankle injury and Przemek Placheta is yet to feature for City due to a bout of Covid-19 but played a full game for Poland during the break, setting up the opener as San Marino were thrashed 5-0.

Full-back Sam Byram remains a long-term absentee after two hamstring surgeries but has been easing back into training recently.

International action concluded on Tuesday night, with players including Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis back in full training on Thursday.

While the Canaries sit bottom with just a point thanks to the goalless draw at Burnley before the break, Brighton sit sixth in the Premier League after four wins from seven games, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal in their last match.

The Seagulls have lost forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) to injury after operations but have former Ipswich defender Adam Webster and midfielders Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu available again after short-term injuries.

NCFC EXTRA: Brighton boss believes Norwich City will find first win soon

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Norfolk

