Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Press conference

PRESSER LIVE: City prepare for crunch clash with Leeds

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:45 PM March 11, 2022
Norwich City Head Coach Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture b

Head coach Dean Smith on the sidelines during Norwich City's 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Thursday - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is back in front of the cameras this afternoon ahead of a trip to Leeds, hot on the heels of last night's 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

City's head coach will speak to the media ahead of the Elland Road clash that many see as a final chance for the Canaries to spark a survival push, against another struggling team.

Defeat to the European champions was far from surprising but a poor first half was followed by a much better performance after the break, earning praise for the spirit and determination shown to go close to earning a draw ahead of a late Kai Havertz strike.

It was a fifth consecutive defeat for Norwich though, leaving them bottom and five points from Everton in the final position of safety, with the Toffees also having three games in hand.

Leeds are 16th and a point better off than Everton and have failed to score in five of their six consecutive defeats, leaving them very much in the survival scrap.

Marcelo Bielsa was dismissed in an effort to arrest the slump but a 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Thursday means Jesse Marsch has lost both of his two games in charge so far, with the Whites conceding 21 during their six-game disintegration.

The match is followed by three weeks without a game for City ahead of their final nine matches of the campaign.

Most Read

  1. 1 CANARIES 1 CHELSEA 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  2. 2 City's Chelsea game is ON after government freeze Blues' owner Abramovich's UK assets
  3. 3 Paddy's Pointers: City 1-3 Chelsea
  1. 4 STARTING XIs: City and Chelsea both make four changes
  2. 5 Follow live updates from Norwich City v Chelsea
  3. 6 Chris Sutton: What do Norwich City fans really want?
  4. 7 Smith offers defence of City midfield
  5. 8 Chelsea ace will miss clash against City
  6. 9 ‘It is still possible’ - Pukki buoyed by fightback despite City's defeat
  7. 10 PRESSER: Rupp set to return; Irish duo still out

- Follow updates from the press conference above from around 1pm.

Leeds vs Norwich City

Don't Miss

Jonathan Rowe of Norwich and Frank Onyeka of Brentford in action during the Premier League match at

Interview

Fearless Rowe ready to make impact after 'rough start' at City

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Shae Hutchinson has left Norwich City to join Braintree Town

Updated

City confirm exit of young striker

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Williams of Norwich, Pontus Jansson of Brentford and Kristoffer Ajer of Brentford in action

Opinion

Di Cunningham: Saturday showed there are more important things than...

Di Cunningham

person
Bournemouth's Todd Cantwell during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the Vitality Stadium, B

Video

Cantwell opens up on 'difficult' end to Norwich spell

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon