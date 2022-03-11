PRESSER LIVE: City prepare for crunch clash with Leeds

Press conference

Head coach Dean Smith on the sidelines during Norwich City's 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Thursday - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is back in front of the cameras this afternoon ahead of a trip to Leeds, hot on the heels of last night's 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

City's head coach will speak to the media ahead of the Elland Road clash that many see as a final chance for the Canaries to spark a survival push, against another struggling team.

Defeat to the European champions was far from surprising but a poor first half was followed by a much better performance after the break, earning praise for the spirit and determination shown to go close to earning a draw ahead of a late Kai Havertz strike.

It was a fifth consecutive defeat for Norwich though, leaving them bottom and five points from Everton in the final position of safety, with the Toffees also having three games in hand.

Leeds are 16th and a point better off than Everton and have failed to score in five of their six consecutive defeats, leaving them very much in the survival scrap.

Marcelo Bielsa was dismissed in an effort to arrest the slump but a 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Thursday means Jesse Marsch has lost both of his two games in charge so far, with the Whites conceding 21 during their six-game disintegration.

The match is followed by three weeks without a game for City ahead of their final nine matches of the campaign.

- Follow updates from the press conference above from around 1pm.