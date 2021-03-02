Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
PRESSER LIVE: City preparing for clash with title rivals Brentford

David Freezer

Published: 1:15 PM March 2, 2021   
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPi

Todd Cantwell missed City's win at Wycombe on Sunday with a calf problem - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The fitness of Todd Cantwell will be top of the agenda as head coach Daniel Farke speaks to the media ahead of Norwich City's clash with title rivals Brentford.

The Canaries go into the game sitting seven points clear at the top of the Championship table, with Sunday's 2-0 win at lowly Wycombe securing a fifth win on the spin.

In-form attacking midfielder Cantwell missed the game at Wycombe with a minor calf injury and Farke said there was a "less than 50 per cent" chance that the England U21 midfielder would be able to return against the Bees on Wednesday (5.30pm).

At the start of last month, Brentford had knocked City off the summit for the first time in over two months, taking advantage of the Canaries' 2-0 defeat at Swansea by winning their game in hand.

However, a 21-game unbeaten run was brought to a sudden halt with three consecutive defeats and Norwich have been able to reassume control of the automatic promotion race - sitting 10 points clear of third-placed Watford.

- You can follow all the updates from City's pre-match press conference above from around 1.45pm 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
