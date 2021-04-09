Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

PRESSER LIVE: Canaries prepare for trip to Derby

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:27 PM April 9, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich with the match ball and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky

Head coach Daniel Farke congratulates Teemu Pukki on his hat-trick after the 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield at Carrow Road on Tuesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship leaders Norwich City are preparing for a trip to Derby County - and we'll bring you all the updates from the Canaries' pre-match press conference.

City can be promoted at Pride Park with victory but only if Swansea fail to win at Millwall in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off and if Brentford fail to win at Preston at 3pm.

- The press conference is due to start at around 12.45pm, we'll bring you updates in the live blog below

The Canaries are unbeaten in 12 and powered eight points clear of second-placed Watford with a 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield at Carrow Road on Tuesday, pushing them 17 ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Derby have only won one of their last nine and after losing 3-1 at Reading on Monday, Wayne Rooney's team sit 18th in the table and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kieran Dowell of Norwich scores his sides 5th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow R

The facts and figures of City’s epic 7-0 triumph

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's 7-0 Championship rout of Huddersfield Town

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 7-0 Huddersfield hammering

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match a

'An amazing time' - Pukki thrilled to enter City's top 10

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywoo

Promotion nears for Norwich City – but will fans be able to celebrate?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus