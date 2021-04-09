Live

Published: 12:27 PM April 9, 2021

Head coach Daniel Farke congratulates Teemu Pukki on his hat-trick after the 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield at Carrow Road on Tuesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Championship leaders Norwich City are preparing for a trip to Derby County - and we'll bring you all the updates from the Canaries' pre-match press conference.

City can be promoted at Pride Park with victory but only if Swansea fail to win at Millwall in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off and if Brentford fail to win at Preston at 3pm.

- The press conference is due to start at around 12.45pm, we'll bring you updates in the live blog below

The Canaries are unbeaten in 12 and powered eight points clear of second-placed Watford with a 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield at Carrow Road on Tuesday, pushing them 17 ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Derby have only won one of their last nine and after losing 3-1 at Reading on Monday, Wayne Rooney's team sit 18th in the table and eight points clear of the relegation zone.