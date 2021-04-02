Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Preston North End v Norwich City - all you need to know 

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich celebrates after scoring against Preston

Przemyslaw Placheta celebrates after scoring Norwich's late equaliser against Preston at Carrow Road in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City return to action after the international break with a long trip to face a Preston side which will have former Canaries assistant manager Frankie McAvoy in charge for the first time, following the sacking of Alex Neil. Kick-off at Deepdale is 3pm. We run down all the key points you need to know.      


Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City in action at Watford

Christoph Zimmermann could miss the rest of Norwich City's season with injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Team news   

Central defender Christoph Zimmermann has a hamstring tendon injury which could rule him out for the rest of the season. Another centre-half, Ben Gibson, is already out of the run-in with ankle ligament damage. Head coach Daniel Farke will hope there are no hangovers from the many players who have been on international duty. Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Adam Idah (hernia) remain sidelined.  

Louis Moult (knee), Patrick Bauer (Achilles) and Declan Rudd (knee) are long-term absentees for Preston. Alan Browne is suspended while Jayson Molumby is available after international duty with the Republic of Ireland.  

Form guide 

Norwich (first): W-W-W-W-D 

Preston (16th): L-D-L-L-L 

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke pre-match 

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER LIVE: Preston v City - Massive Zimbo injury blow
  2. 2 Busy summer agenda awaits Norwich City
  3. 3 'I really enjoyed my time there' - ex-City loanee relishing Canaries reunion
  1. 4 City boss counts cost of international duty
  2. 5 Paddy Davitt: Furious Farke and City's quest for fairness
  3. 6 Rumoured City target moves to AZ Alkmaar
  4. 7 Key Carrow Road clashes selected for television coverage
  5. 8 Farke urges 'world class' City to finish the job
  6. 9 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who does Daniel Farke play in defence against Preston?
  7. 10 City outcast admits Canaries hold key to his future

"Right now it is crunch time period and you have to grind out results. We should have won the last game against Blackburn. We had many, many chances, but we won a point and we draw a line under it and we have to try and get as many points as we can from the next eight games. The job is not done yet. We have unbelievable tough games left." 

Alex Neil and Frankie McAvoy during their time at Norwich City

Frankie McAvoy, right, with Alex Neil during their time at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Frankie McAvoy on Norwich    

“I will be very mindful of Norwich as a team and very respectful of where they are in the league, but to be brutally honest, most of the focus we have had has been on us and that’s what I think it should be. Norwich have our respect, coming to play us, but we are at home, playing at Deepdale and it is up to us to go and express ourselves as best we can when we get onto that pitch.” 


Oliver Skipp of Norwich blocks a shot from Sean Maguire of Preston North End

Oliver Skipp blocks a shot during Norwich City's 2-2 draw with Preston at Carrow Road in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

September 19 2020 

Norwich City 2 Preston North End 2 

City had to come back twice to earn a point in their first home game of the season, in front of 1,000 fans. They went behind to a Scott Sinclair penalty on 14 minutes, Teem Pukki levelling on 31 minutes. Darnell Fisher put the visitors ahead against just before the interval, with Przemyslaw Placheta scoring his first Norwich goal five minutes from the end of normal time. 


Teemu Pukki of Norwich gets a yellow card from Referee Dean Whitestone during the Sky Bet Championsh

Good Friday match referee Dean Whitestone - he booked Teemu Pukki during his last Norwich City game, at Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

Dean Whitestone 

In 27 league and cup games this season, has shown 53 yellow cards and three reds. If you want a good omen, his last Norwich game was just up the road at Blackburn in December, when City won 2-1.  

How can I watch? 
The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass. The game will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.  

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Tough to call given the injury problems and possible international break issues so it is fence-sitting time - 1-1. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Turkey international Ozan Tufan has been linked with a summer move to Norwich City

Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: £9m rated Turkish ace linked

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill and Przemyslaw Placheta were two of Norwich City's summer signings

Video

Norwich City pay out £6.8m in agents’ fees in latest FA figures

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
England's Curtis Jones (hidden) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-ma

Recap: Busy evening for Canaries players

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match

How will the Championship promotion race unfold?

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus