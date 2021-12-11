Robin Sainty: Progress, but with obvious items on the 'to do' list

Opinion

And back down to earth we come again.

A few weeks ago, a loss at Spurs would have seemed inevitable, but with the recent improvements I felt that City had a real chance of coming back with something, so to lose heavily was a massive disappointment.

However, the game, which was more even than the final score line suggests, served to illustrate the two glaring issues that Dean Smith has to resolve if City are to have any chance of staying in the Premier League.

The first and most obvious of these is the conversion of chances. On Sunday, City spurned three golden opportunities, one by Teemu Pukki in the opening minutes when they were in the ascendancy, and whilst Josh Sargent’s horrific miskick might have made no difference to the final result, the earlier failure of Adam Idah to hit the target from within the six-yard box could well have changed the complexion of the game.

Having seen quite a bit of the two sides who came up with City, I’m not convinced that either Brentford or Watford have a massively stronger squad, but what they do have is the ability to score several goals in a game, something which it is currently hard to see the Canaries doing.

The second issue is the balance of midfield with Mathias Normann unavailable. At Spurs, just as against Newcastle, City’s build-up was too slow, and too often the ball was played into midfield by a defender only to receive it straight back.

There is no doubt that Billy Gilmour is going to be a top-class player, but his natural game is to keep the ball moving by playing the simple pass which is often backwards or sideways, and he only rarely looks to get it on the half turn.

That isn’t meant as a criticism, merely an observation, but realistically he isn’t going to unpick defences, yet he will always see a lot of the ball of the ball because, to his credit, he is always making himself available to receive it.

Unfortunately, that means that City become easier to defend against because opposing defences feel confident in pushing up knowing that they are unlikely to be turned by a longer pass, yet it was noticeable on Sunday that most of City’s best moves occurred on the odd occasion that a longer ball was used.

What Normann has added since his arrival is a willingness to release the ball early and that has certainly helped Pukki, whose natural game is to play off the shoulder of the last defender, so the Norwegian’s injury has come at the worst possible time.

The additional absences of Milot Rashica and Todd Cantwell have also meant that City are currently lacking attacking players who are happy to take defenders on and commit them, and unless their full-backs are able to get to the byeline, they are struggling to stretch defences.

To allow that to happen, however, the ball needs to be moved much quicker and more decisively than it currently is in order to create space, because opposing defences are finding it quite comfortable to shuffle from side to side with all the play in front of them, and while possession and pass completion stats may look impressive, they’re ultimately meaningless unless they lead to a positive end product.

As an example, compare City’s laborious build-up play with the lightning one-two that set up Lucas Moura’s thunderbolt or the slick passing that led to Son Heung-min’s goal as defenders were thrown off balance and therefore unable to react quickly enough.

That said it’s important to keep last Sunday in perspective. It was the first defeat in five games, City were without three key players and yet still created enough to get something from the game. There is definite progress under Smith, but Rome wasn’t built in a day.