Promising Canaries striker seals loan switch

Published: 2:00 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM August 17, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed that young striker Tyrese Omotoye has joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old was on trial with the League Two club during pre-season and scored against Gillingham in a friendly win.

Prolific form at under-23 level earned the youngster four senior appearances last season but his first taste of loan action proved unsuccessful.

Omotoye made seven League One appearances for Swindon Town after joining in January but the Robins nosedived to relegation amid off-field acrimony.

The youngster told his new club's website: "I'm delighted. I've been here for a few days and now I'm just raring to go.

“I’ve had a few sessions with the team and got to know the gaffer wants us to play. The goal is to get into that Norwich squad, so, I’ll do everything I can while I’m here to make that happen.”

Orient have made a positive start to the season under former Wolves and Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett, drawing 1-1 at Salford and then winning 3-0 at home to Exeter on Saturday, either side of a 1-1 home draw with QPR in the League Cup that ended in a loss on penalties in the League Cup.

Jackett told the Os' website: "He impressed us when he was with us - he has the ability to score goals.

“He can play across the front three positions, but he’ll want to be in that central position and get in up top.

“When I look at the squad and balance of it, I felt we needed more challenging in the top three positions up there – so it coincided nicely with us taking him on.

“We play with three forwards when we can, and I think he’s suited to that – and his pace will be a big asset.”

He joins a host of Canaries youngsters heading out on loan, including left-back Sam McCallum (QPR), goalkeeper Daniel Barden (Livingston) and midfielder Josh Martin (MK Dons).

