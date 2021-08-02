Promotion came with consequences for City hopefuls

Published: 6:00 AM August 2, 2021

Norwich City loanee Danel Sinani, right, made his Huddersfield debut in the League Cup on Sunday - Credit: PA

While promotion to the Premier League brings great excitement for some players, it can mean a change of plans for others.

Promotion in April confirmed that long-serving midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic wouldn’t be getting new contracts at Norwich City and that the next stage of Josh Martin’s development would be outside of Norfolk.

For Luxembourg international Danel Sinani that brought a debut for Championship club Huddersfield yesterday, as his career begins moving in a new direction.

It’s a process that has been seen to varying degrees at City in the past. Iwan Roberts and Malky Mackay were cut from Nigel Worthington’s squad in 2004 and reigning Player of the Season winner Bradley Johnson was sold in 2015 after a tempting offer arrived from Derby.

Chris Martin had played a pivotal part in back-to-back promotions under Paul Lambert but swiftly found himself surplus to requirements in the top flight in 2011, which also thwarted Korey Smith’s impressive Championship progress with the Canaries.

Both went on to have successful careers in the second tier away from their first club but the Premier League came too soon for them, where inevitably it is more difficult for the smaller clubs to bring through talented youngsters.

Tettey departed this summer after nine seasons, as a 35-year-old, but had largely provided cover for Oliver Skipp last season so it was little surprise to see him return to Norway.

The 35-year-old is now playing regularly for Rosenborg and helped steer his team through to the next stage of Europa Conference League qualifying last week, playing all of both legs as Icelandic side Hafnarfjordur were beaten 6-1 on aggregate.

Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann may have had more chance of remaining with City had another Championship campaign been in the offing, although Stiepermann has spoken about his health battles and the need for a fresh start.

Timm Klose, Tom Trybull and Josip Drmic were all unlikely to come back into contention having been loaned out after being deemed surplus to requirements following Premier League relegation, and Louis Thompson is another that needed a fresh start, after his injury problems.

Players on the fringes of last season's success, such as Jordan Hugill, Przemek Placheta and Onel Hernandez may yet find that promotion isn't beneficial to their City career as well.

Others will have to keep developing elsewhere as they wait to see whether City can maintain top-flight status.

Daniel Barden

The young keeper stepped into the breach impressively on four occasions last season and is now a Wales U21 international. Barden has joined Scottish Premiership side Livingston on loan following the signings of Angus Gunn as Tim Krul’s chief competition, with McGovern as experienced cover.

The towering 20-year-old has made one League Cup appearance for Livi so far and was on the bench for the 3-0 defeat away to champions Rangers on Saturday. Under contract until at least 2024.

Sam McCallum

Sam McCallum will spend another season on loan in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The loan of Dimitris Giannoulis being made permanent was dependant on promotion and so was McCallum’s immediate future.

After a first season of regular Championship action with former club Coventry, making 41 appearances, the 20-year-old remains at that level for the time being and is hoping to be closer to the promotion mix with QPR. The left-back still has three years remaining on his deal.

Akin Famewo

Made a brief Premier League appearance at the end of 2019-20 and was impressing for Charlton in League One last season, when fit, with 22 appearances for a play-off chaser.

With size and strength on his side, the 22-year-old could well have been in contention if City were still in the Championship but has re-joined the Addicks with a view to staying permanently, with two years to run on his contract.

Rocky Bushiri

Limited loan success and his season ending early with a knee injury meant the Belgium Under-21 international was probably always looking at a loan this season.

The 21-year-old is on trial at Coventry hoping to convince Mark Robins of his fitness to earn a Championship loan, with a City contract until 2023.

Josh Martin

Josh Martin enjoyed a spell in the Norwich City team last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Skilful former Arsenal youngster impressed as he stepped into the breach during last season’s injury crisis, with an assist for Emi Buendia in the 3-2 win at Stoke and a crucial equaliser during the 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old made his debut as MK Dons were thrashed 5-0 at Bournemouth in the League Cup first round on Saturday but would have been very likely to stay if City weren’t promoted. Two years left on his contract.

Danel Sinani

The forward endured a disappointing relegation from the Belgian top flight with Waasland-Beveren as he spent the first season of his City career out on loan.

Promotion has seen a loan to Huddersfield follow, making his debut as a late substitute on Sunday and scoring a penalty as the Terriers won a shootout 4-2 at Sheffield Wednesday after a 0-0 draw in the first round of the League Cup.

Two years on his contract but has joined with a view to a permanent deal.

Sebastian Soto

Another who has been allowed to go out on loan with a view to it becoming a permanent deal, joining Portuguese giants Porto.

However, the USA international striker initially joins their B team and scored his first goal in a friendly win this weekend, after spending his first City season on loan in the Dutch second tier.

Scored seven goals in 12 games for Telstar before getting a work permit and making three appearances for City’s U23s. The 21-year-old has two years remaining on his contract.