Promotion joy for Canaries legend

Published: 1:29 PM May 9, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM May 9, 2021

It was a weekend of celebration for Norwich City and there was a promotion party kicking off elsewhere for Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan as well.

The Irishman was enjoying a well-earned Guinness on the pitch at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, after scoring during Cambridge United's 3-0 home win over relegated Grimsby Town.

All of us for the next two months. pic.twitter.com/12rCVH2l0a — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) May 9, 2021

It was the 38-year-old's seventh goal of the League Two season, proving class is permanent with nine assists as well, having been voted into the League Two Team of the Season and shortlisted for Player of the Season in the fourth tier as well.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who scored 54 goals in 352 games for Norwich between 2008 and 2018, whipped a free-kick into the box from the right wing in the 57th minute which evaded everyone to creep into the net.

Victory made sure of second place for Cambridge, returning to the second tier for the first time since 2002.

The U's also have Norfolk-born Luke Hannant in their ranks, with the former Dereham midfielder playing the full game to finish the season with three goals and four assists in 43 games.