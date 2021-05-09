Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Promotion joy for Canaries legend

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:29 PM May 9, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM May 9, 2021
Cambridge United's Paul Mullin (left) and Wes Hoolahan celebrate after the Sky Bet League Two match

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan savours Cambridge United's promotion success - Credit: PA

It was a weekend of celebration for Norwich City and there was a promotion party kicking off elsewhere for Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan as well.

The Irishman was enjoying a well-earned Guinness on the pitch at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, after scoring during Cambridge United's 3-0 home win over relegated Grimsby Town. 

It was the 38-year-old's seventh goal of the League Two season, proving class is permanent with nine assists as well, having been voted into the League Two Team of the Season and shortlisted for Player of the Season in the fourth tier as well.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who scored 54 goals in 352 games for Norwich between 2008 and 2018, whipped a free-kick into the box from the right wing in the 57th minute which evaded everyone to creep into the net.

Victory made sure of second place for Cambridge, returning to the second tier for the first time since 2002.

The U's also have Norfolk-born Luke Hannant in their ranks, with the former Dereham midfielder playing the full game to finish the season with three goals and four assists in 43 games.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Onel Hernandez of Norwich gets covered in beer by his team mates after the Sky Bet Championship matc

Exclusive

Onel Hernandez reveals reason he got a Norwich City tattoo

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic wrap up their Norwich City careers this weekend at Barnsley

Video

'I have to say I had more than one tear in my eye' - Choked Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert and Matt Gill speak on the phone during the Sky Bet Championship m

Video

Former City coach departs Ipswich Town

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki is injured for Norwich City's Championship finale at Barnsley

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v City - No fresh injuries beyond Skipp and Pukki

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus