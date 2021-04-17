Live

Published: 6:00 PM April 17, 2021

The last time Norwich were in action at Carrow Road they thrashed Huddersfield 7-0 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Champagne and beers are flowing as all connected with Norwich City celebrate promotion but the players must wait - first they have a game against Bournemouth to deal with.

Draws for Swansea and Brentford earlier this afternoon sealed City's return to the Premier League, which had been looking inevitable after 11 wins in an unbeaten run of 13 matches.

Bournemouth arrive with plenty to play for, sitting fifth after a five-game winning streak, with a four-point cushion to Reading in seventh.

It's a big opportunity for the Canaries as well though, as victory would move them 11 points clear of title rivals Watford with four games remaining.

The Hornets slipped to a 1-0 win at Luton this afternoon and head to Carrow Road on Tuesday for a match which would see City claim the trophy if they are victorious.

