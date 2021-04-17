Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
PROMOTION LIVE: City turn attentions to Bournemouth

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 PM April 17, 2021   
Champagne and beers are flowing as all connected with Norwich City celebrate promotion but the players must wait - first they have a game against Bournemouth to deal with.

Draws for Swansea and Brentford earlier this afternoon sealed City's return to the Premier League, which had been looking inevitable after 11 wins in an unbeaten run of 13 matches.

Bournemouth arrive with plenty to play for, sitting fifth after a five-game winning streak, with a four-point cushion to Reading in seventh.

It's a big opportunity for the Canaries as well though, as victory would move them 11 points clear of title rivals Watford with four games remaining.

The Hornets slipped to a 1-0 win at Luton this afternoon and head to Carrow Road on Tuesday for a match which would see City claim the trophy if they are victorious.

- You can follow all the match action, analysis and reaction in the live blog above

