City ace 'confident' of featuring at Euro 2020 despite injury
Teemu Pukki is "confident" he will be fit to spearhead Finland's Euro 2020 campaign in their Group B opener against Denmark on June 12.
The 31-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the 4-1 win over Reading in the penultimate game of Norwich City's Championship season, which sealed their title success.
There had been fears Pukki could miss the tournament but the striker believes he will be ready to play against the Danes although he will miss their warm-up friendly against Sweden on Saturday.
“The ankle already feels much better," he told a press conference in Finland this afternoon. "The practice match against Sweden will be missed. Let’s see how the rehabilitation is going. I’m confident I’ll be fit to play against Denmark."
Finland also have a friendly against Estonia before the big kick-off and it remains to be see whether Pukki can be involved.
Finland will be the underdogs in their group with Belgium and Russia making up their group alongside Denmark.
Pukki insists he and his countrymen like that tag and they go into the tournament with the clear goal of making the last 16.
“I can't wait to play in the Euros," he added. "We are underdogs, that's something we like to be. We can compete at that level. Our main target is to qualify from the group stage."