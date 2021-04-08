Published: 6:00 AM April 8, 2021

Teemu Pukki would love to win the Championship golden boot again but as long as Norwich City have sealed promotion the Finland icon will be a happy man.

The striker's hat-trick during Tuesday's 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield moved him to 25 goals for the season, just three short of the division's top scorer, Brentford star Ivan Toney.

“It’s not something I’ve been thinking about, the most important thing for me is to go to the Premier League," said Pukki, who won the golden boot with 29 goals in 2018-19.

“I just keep trying to score in all of these games to help the team do that and if that comes then, of course, I’ll be happy with that but it’s not something I’m really obsessed with.”

The Finn has scored 17 goals in his last 15 games for club and country, keeping confidence sky-high ahead of his nation's European Championship campaign this summer, their first-ever major finals.

“It’s been my biggest dream to play in that tournament, so I want to be the best possible version of me in that tournament," he continued.

“So I just want to keep going like this until the end of the season and be ready when those games start.”

Three goals during World Cup qualification last month made Pukki the second-highest scorer in Finland's history, with 30 goals from 90 caps leaving him just two behind former Ajax, Barcelona and Liverpool forward Jari Litmanen.

Asked if he had ever dreamed that could be possible when he was younger, he responded with a big grin, saying: “Not at all, especially say a couple of years ago, I was pretty far away! But it’s been a great couple of years in my career.

“That would mean a lot if I passed that record; he is the king of Finland, the hero of all Finnish football people! That would be amazing.”

For now however, his focus is just on sealing a second Championship promotion in three years, with Pukki praising the work of head coach Daniel Farke and his backroom team after the thrashing of Huddersfield.

"It was a tough season for all of us last year, most of the guys were here last season too," he continued.

“Getting these performances out of us, they are doing a great job. I think all of us can say that we are enjoying a lot to play under him.”